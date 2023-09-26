Forza Motorsport PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

The thought of Forza Motorsport’s PC requirements specs could be intimidating given how powerful recent entries have been. So, let’s race through every requirement along with the minimum and recommended specs.

The Forza franchise has been an absolute behemoth for nearly two decades now. Rivaling Gran Turismo when it comes to unparalleled authenticity and visual sheen, Forza is back with a new iteration – Forza Motorsport.

Serving up another haul of races and high-speed events, the racing title is looking to pull away from the competition in glorious style. One way of doing this is with the horsepower of its engine. Under the hood, Forza is, and has always been, a beast. To put your mind at ease, here are the full requirements for the game on PC.

Turn 10 Studios

Forza Motorsport minimum system PC specs

The minimum specs are the equivalent of owning your first car. It’s not flashy, nor will it necessarily wow, but it will get the job and get you on the road. So let’s see the minimum specs for Forza Motorsport.

Operating System : Windows 10 version 19041 or higher

: Windows 10 version 19041 or higher Processor : Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Graphics : NVidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT

: NVidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT Storage : 130 GB available space

: 130 GB available space SSD Required? Yes

Forza Motorsport recommended system PC specs

It’s time to upgrade to your dream car. Pure comfort, brimming with class, with plenty to spare and then some. Forza Motorsport’s recommended PC requirements can get you there, but it won’t be easy. Here’s the top-end specs for the game:

Operating System : Windows 10 version 19041 or higher

: Windows 10 version 19041 or higher Processor : Intel i5-11600k or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

: Intel i5-11600k or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : NVidia RTX 2080 TI or AMD RX 6800 XT

: NVidia RTX 2080 TI or AMD RX 6800 XT Storage : 130 GB available space

: 130 GB available space SSD Required? Yes

Hopefully, you can at least run Forza Motorsport to see what it has to offer. If you are able to test drive it, then see what else it’s all about with additional guides below:

