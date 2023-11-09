Like A Dragon Gaiden PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

The latest entry in the Yakuza franchise, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has just arrived, and if you’re planning to play on PC you’ll want to know the requirements needed to run the game.

Like A Dragon Gaiden is here and players can step back into the shoes of Kazuma Kirya in this smaller-scale spin-off that maintains all of the fun, action, and compelling storytelling of the mainline series.

Article continues after ad

The game is available for a number of platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. For PC players in particular looking to dive into the spin-off, it’s important to know what specs are needed to run the game smoothly so we’ve got you covered right here.

Article continues after ad

Without further ado, here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Like A Dragon Gaiden.

SEGA You’ll need a decent PC to make The Man Who Erased His Name look this good

Like A Dragon Gaiden minimum system PC specs

It’s worth noting here that Like A Dragon Gaiden’s minimum specs are pretty light. Since the game is also being prepared to release on last-generation consoles, it makes sense that you won’t need a beast of PC to run The Man Who Erased His Name.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 460, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 98 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: 1080p Low @ 30 FPS w/ Balanced FSR 1.0, requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

Like A Dragon Gaiden recommended system PC specs

When it comes to the recommended PC system requirements, which will run Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name at a higher quality and framerate, your PC will need more powerful hardware. Fortunately, it still appears that the recommended system requirements aren’t very demanding.

Article continues after ad

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700, 8 GB or Intel Arc A750, 8 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 98 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS w/o FSR, requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

And that’s all we can share right now regarding the PC system requirements for Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

How long is Like A Dragon Gaiden? Main story length & completionist run | Is Like a Dragon Gaiden coming to Nintendo Switch? | Like A Dragon Gaiden All Trophies & Achievements | Like A Dragon Gaiden English and Japanese voice cast: All characters and voice actors