Soul Hackers 2: Release date, trailers, gameplay & everything we know

Tyler Constable . 14 hours ago

Soul Hackers 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Atlus’ JRPG is the developer’s latest upcoming title, so here’s everything we know about this beloved world’s trailers, platforms, and gameplay.

The original Soul Hackers was a niche title when it was originally published in 1997, but the core fanbase has patiently awaited a follow-up for years. In early 2022, Soul Hackers 2 was finally revealed, and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic modern JRPG with traditional turn-based elements.

Both diehard fans of the original, and newfound JRPG players — who may have been introduced to the genre through Atlus’ Persona franchise — should keep the game on their radar.

Here’s everything we know about Soul Hackers 2 so far.

Contents

Atlus Soul Hackers 2 will allow players to have four party members in battle.

Soul Hackers 2 release date and platforms

Soul Hackers 2 will launch worldwide on August 26, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

In Japan, the game will receive an earlier launch on August 25, 2022, in Japan, but fans in all other territories won’t have to wait much longer to start playing.

Soul Hackers 2 trailers

Several trailers have been released so far in the build-up to release, each of which has provided new details about the game, including characters, story elements, and gameplay.

Most recently, Atlus has been releasing Japanese trailers that focus on specific demons that will feature in Soul Hackers 2. The latest trailer was released on July 6, 2022, and features Melchizedek – a popular demon first introduced in the original game.

A trailer introducing the English voice cast that will be featured in the game was released in June. Check out all of the trailers below.

Announcement trailer

The Calling trailer

English cast reveal trailer

Melchizedek trailer

Gameplay features

Soul Hackers 2 is a turn-based RPG that features a four-party battle system. In turn, each character can utilize a combination of elemental-based magic skills, physical attacks, and demon summons to defeat enemies. As the story progresses you’ll be able to recruit more demons to aid you in battle, as well as fusing them together to create new, powerful demon types.

The core gameplay will be split between dungeon crawling and free-roaming around the main city, where players will have the opportunity to upgrade their gear and weapons while bonding with party members in social simulation segments.

Atlus Soul Hackers 2 will feature plenty of demons for your party to recruit.

What do we know about Soul Hackers 2’s story?

Soul Hackers 2 will follow the story of the new protagonist, Ringo — a supernatural being — and her friends as they attempt to stop a cataclysmic event that is predicted to doom humanity. Known as an ‘Aion’, Ringo has descended into the human world from her birthplace, the data information stream, in order to specifically prevent the event from happening.

In the game’s official synopsis, Atlus states that players will “investigate the end of the world.” It continues, adding that players can “explore a supernatural RPG with stylish summons, and dark dangers lurking under the neon lights of Japan. It is up to the agents of Aion to decrypt destiny, and save the world from the apocalypse!”

So, that’s everything we currently know about Soul Hackers 2. Make sure to check back often for more information as it is revealed.

