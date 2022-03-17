Digimon Survive: Trailer, gameplay features, release date

Bandai Namco and HYDE are preparing to launch their next big RPG with Digimon Survive set to take players into a brand new world in 2022. Here’s everything we know about the game including its trailer, gameplay features, and more.

Digimon fans have been waiting for years on the latest game in the franchise after it was initially revealed in 2018. Since then, the game’s been hit with delays after changing dev teams mid-way through which has kept players itching for any news.

The publisher maintained radio silence on Digimon Survive’s dev cycle for years, but now fans have a lot more details to absorb ahead of the game’s imminent release.

Take a look at all there is to know about the upcoming title that promises to be a wholesale departure from popular entries like Cyber Sleuth.

As it stands, Digimon Survive does not have a set release date but Bandai Namco are sticking with its 2022 release window for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game will also be compatible with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The publisher said the game has transitioned between teams in its development which should account for the delays pushing its launch.

The game is still getting polished but the studio released a Digimon Survive character showcase trailer that introduces us to the newest batch of adventurers.

Even though its a brief glimpse the company showed off new monsters to meet and a whole world to explore. Not only will there be a rich visual novel experience, but the game will also feature a tactical RPG element to master.

Character trailer

Digimon Survive – Opening Movie

Digimon Survive – Producer reel

Digimon Survive plot

Digimon Survive will follow new character Momotsuka Takuma and his friends as they’re thrust into a mysterious world filled with “monstrous creatures”. This will be a mix of tactical gameplay mixed with a broader visual novel element.

The devs have been open about making this game a “little darker” than previous stories in the Digimon universe. Players’ choices may prove to be critical since they can affect story progression, as the devs teased hardships that could include “the deaths of friends”.

Longtime fans of the games, anime, or manga are being promised a new take with a more grounded approach to Survive’s plot that should make for a deep narrative.

Digimon Survive gameplay features

Digimon Survive is a strategy RPG with a strong visual novel side that will make the bulk of the game. The studio said to expect a “volume of visual novel and tactical battles [that] is about 7:3” across the entire experience.

Battles happen through turn-based gameplay with up to 10 units to bring to the foray. There will be turns and a grid to move your Digimon as well as SP to use abilities and Digivolve.

There will be 113 Digimon that can be trained, many of which can become your partner Digimon by interacting with them.

As players progress through the Survive, interactions with other characters influence the story and a “Karma” system will even impact your partner’s Digivolution path.

Expect each run to last about 40 hours, with about 80 to 100 hours needed to complete all possible story routes.

There’s going to be ample amounts of content in Digimon Survive for players to explore while discovering a new perspective of the franchise like never before.