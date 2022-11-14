Rumbleverse Season 2: Release date, new weapons, location, consumables & more

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

Rumbleverse Season 2 is upon us and with that, players will see some of the biggest changes in Grapital City. So, here’s everything new you need to know that’s arriving with Season 2 of Rumbleverse, starting from new locations, new consumables, and a lot more.

With the arrival of Season 2, Rumbleverse is ready to bring a slew of new content to all of its players. That one change that grabs the eyeballs of most is that the size of the map has increased by two-thirds!

Apart from that, some of the other changes include new weapons, new moves, new consumables, a whole new Battle Pass, and quite a lot more.

That sounds all good but what are the new items coming with Season 2 in the game? Keep reading as we’ve listed down everything for you to know.

Contents

Iron Galaxy Season 2 features a ton of new weapons and consumables.

Season 2 of Rumbleverse releases on November 15, 2022, which is on a Tuesday. The new update will go live for all platforms at the same time.

With that said, let’s take a look at all the new additions that Season 2 has to bring for the players.

Everything new in Rumbleverse Season 2

With Season 2, Grapital City gets an extension with a new island called “Low Key Key“. This island has boosted the entire size of the map but two-thirds. Low Key Key follows a tropical theme surrounded by scenic beaches and hotels, marinas, and old-town districts.

The inclusion of all these places and structures opens up new possibilities for combat and traversal. Speaking about traversal, Season 2 introduces a new mechanic called “Pole Swing“. Pole Swing gives you new opportunities to travel using poles and trees where you can swing and deal damage at the same time.

Two new modes — Trio and Quad modes will also go live throughout the season.

Apart from all these changes, here’s a complete rundown of all the new items included with the new season:

New Special Moves – A variety of new moves offer creative new ways to KO your opponents. Break up a crowd with Bull Rush, carry around helpless foes with Edge moves, and steal items with Liberate.

– A variety of new moves offer creative new ways to KO your opponents. Break up a crowd with Bull Rush, carry around helpless foes with Edge moves, and steal items with Liberate. Golden Crates – So THAT’s what those Key Bats unlock! Use an undamaged Key Bat to unlock these crates filled with ultra-rare items like Golden Drenched Chicken and Star Cookies to fully restore health and Superstar Meter.

– So THAT’s what those Key Bats unlock! Use an undamaged Key Bat to unlock these crates filled with ultra-rare items like Golden Drenched Chicken and Star Cookies to fully restore health and Superstar Meter. New Consumables – In addition to supercharged consumables in Golden Crates, new nachos provide 6 bite-sized health boosts, available at all Macho’s Nachos locations, and Carbo Pop provides an AOE healing zone.

– In addition to supercharged consumables in Golden Crates, new nachos provide 6 bite-sized health boosts, available at all Macho’s Nachos locations, and Carbo Pop provides an AOE healing zone. Season 2 Battle Pass – Loads of new accessories and cosmetics, including coordinated squad outfits and emotes for playing with friends!

So, there you have it — that’s everything new for you to melee your way to victory in Rumbleverse Season 2. Rumbleverse also fully supports cross-platform play, giving you and your friends to have a blast in the new season.

For more on the biggest upcoming releases, check out our pages on some of the most-anticipated games that have been announced:

Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Forspoken | GTA 6 | KOTR Remake | Overwatch 2 | Pragmata | Spider-Man 2 | The Elder Scrolls 6 | Wolverine | Wonder Woman