Rumbleverse is the latest contender in the Battle Royale genre, developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games, but is the game free-to-play, and does it have microtransactions?

Get ready to punch and kick your way to victory in Grapital City, as Rumbleverse has made its way to the Epic Games store, marking one of the latest brawler battle royale entries to the genre.

In Grapital City, weapons are not an option here: instead, you’ll need to use either your hands, feet or any other available objects to hit your enemy with — the choice is yours.

Rumbleverse sounds all fun and good, but is it free-to-play? Well, our hub has the answer to that with everything you need to know.

Epic Games Up to 40 players can join a match in Rumbleverse.

Is Rumbleverse free-to-play?

Like many other battle royale games, yes, Rumbleverse is completely free-to-play. Currently, the game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

This means that players utilizing these platforms are able to play the game without spending a single penny.

Does Rumbleverse have microtransactions?

According to Rumbleverse’s FAQ page, yes, the game will include a store that allows players to “purchase cosmetics to customize their character”.

In late 2021, Rumbleverse also released an Early Access pack, which contained a handful of items including Brawla Bills (Rumbleverse’s in-game currency) and other cosmetics.

However, you’ll also get the option to enjoy free stuff in-game, too: As you progress through the battle pass, you will earn Brawla Bills that can be used to buy cheap skins, cosmetics, or even a full-fledged battle pass itself later down the line. This battle pass system will open up once Season One starts.

These cosmetic items seem to have no significant impact on gameplay, meaning that they are used for enhancing and changing the overall look of different characters and weapons.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Rumbleverse’s free-to-play model.