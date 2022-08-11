Is Rumbleverse cross-platform? Crossplay & cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox & PC

Wondering whether Rumbleverse has cross-platform support or not? Don’t fret as we’ve got everything you need to know.

Rumbleverse is the latest game to have joined the battle royale bandwagon. Developed by Iron Galaxy, this game specializes in survival with the help of melee combat and weapons only.

A total of 40 players can hop into the Grapital City and battle their way to victory. The experience can be fun and a bit different from all the mainstream battle royale games out there in the market. By now, most games of the same genre have cross-platform support.

If you’re wondering if Rumbleverse has the same or not, our handy hub has got the answer for you.

Does Rumbleverse have crossplay & cross-progression?

Epic Games Grapital city was built to celebrate the glorious traditions of melee combat.

From the very first day, Rumbleverse will feature full crossplay/cross-platform support across all launch platforms. This means no matter what platform you’re playing the game on, you can party up with friends.

The other good news is that the game also supports cross-progression. This means if you have multiple devices like a PC and a PlayStation or Xbox, your progress will be saved. All you need to do is log in using the same account and that’s it, your progress will sync between the different platforms.

This feature comes in handy especially when you have multiple friends spread across different platforms. And if you ever feel like grinding the game on different platforms, you won’t have to start from scratch.

As of writing, Rumbleverse is only available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There’s no news of any Nintendo Switch or Mobile release as of yet. We will update the section as soon as something concrete surfaces online, so make sure to check back regularly.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Rumbleverse’s cross-platform and cross-progression support.