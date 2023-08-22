Remnant 2: How to defeat Labyrinth Sentinel

Labyrinth Sentinel is one of the key bosses in Remnant 2 and here is a detailed guide on how to defeat it in the game.

Remnant 2 has a wide range of bosses and some of them are extremely difficult to beat in one or two tries in this game. However, there are a few bosses that are not as hard but rather have a small gimmick. Once you figure out that gimmick, the boss becomes a piece of cake.

The Labyrinth Sentinel is a similar kind of boss where it is basically a gimmick and is extremely easy. Despite that, some players might be finding it hard to figure out the exact gimmick which might make the boss fight annoying.

A guide to defeating the Labyrinth Sentinel has been presented in the next few sections.

Labyrinth Sentinel moveset in Remnant 2

Gunfire Games Labyrinth Sentinel is a fairly simple boss in Remnant 2

The boss called Labyrinth Sentinel has a pretty simple attack pattern in Remnant 2.

The boss is basically a couple of cubes

The boss will throw attacks at you from time to time

Most of the time the cubes are in the sky

Sometimes they drop down and start rolling around

Once you break a weak point on a cube, a crater is developed and you can hide underneath it for a second

It is important to remember that each of these cubes will glow purple apart from the weak spots that grow bright white. If a cube has a purple glow, it means that there are weak spots remaining. Once all the weak spots are destroyed, the purple glow is gone.

How to defeat Labyrinth Sentinel in Remnant 2

The boss fight is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is keep destroying the glowing white central area on the sides of the cubes until the purple glow on the sides is gone. The cubes on the ground can one-shot you.

This means you need to learn the pattern of how they roll. The rolling pattern does not change which means you will be quite safe. Apart from that, this boss is very simple and should not take much time to defeat.

This concludes our guide for Labyrinth Sentinel in Remnant 2.

