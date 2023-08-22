Remnant 2: How to defeat Nightweaver

Nightweaver is one of the major bosses that you will fight in Remnant 2 and here is a guide on how to beat it in the game.

Nightweaver is one of the compulsory bosses in Remnant 2. This is a boss that you have to defeat if you are willing to go for the Losomn run. However, the boss is also a bit difficult, especially because it has two full phases in the game.

The good news is that most of the attacks are telegraphed, and you can dodge them once you understand the pattern. The damage windows are also quite lenient on the boss, once you understand where to shoot and how to position yourself.

A guide to defeating the Nightweaver boss in Remnant 2 has been presented in the next few sections.

Nightweaver moves in Remnant 2

Gunfire Games The Nightweaver Boss has a variety of moves across 2 different phases

The Nightweaver boss in Remnant 2 has two phases with varying number of moves.

Phase 1

The moves in Phase 1 are provided below:

A basic frost attack where the Nightweaver will throw shards of ice toward you

A diving attack where the boss lunges towards you

A summoning attack where the boss spawns small minions

A mortar strike where the boss will throw projectiles at you

Among these, the diving attack is the most dangerous and you need to forward roll to dodge it efficiently.

Phase

In Phase 2, the arena becomes smaller, and the moves of the boss are as follows:

All moves from Phase 1 are applicable

The boss disappears momentarily and then re-appears and deals a lot of damage if you get caught

The boss will grab you and drain a significant portion of your health

In this boss, the shorter arena is the challenge as the lunge attacks become deadly. Apart from the summoning of the boss is a bit different.

In Phase 2, the boss attaches itself to the roof of the small house and summons the minions. If you can locate the boss then you can deal quite a lot of damage on the Nightweaver.

How to defeat the Nightweaver in Remnant 2

Gunfire Games The Nightweaver boss is easy, but it takes some time getting used to

The key to defeating the boss is targeting its chest. In phase 1 you can do this quite easily since the arena is much bigger. Unfortunately, in phase 2, the task becomes much harder as you move inside a small house.

The easiest way to deal with this is by staying away from the walls. Apart from that, try locating the boss during its summoning attack. This is because the summons are easy to defeat and you get a lot of free damage.

Lastly, try to keep your health above 70% as if you get caught by the grab attack you will lose a lot of health. If your health is around the 50% mark, then you will get one-shot by the boss.

This concludes our guide for Nightweaver in Remnant 2. If you found this guide informative, please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

