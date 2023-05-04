Redfall: What are Underboss Skull & where to find them

Redfall’s Underbosses are pretty tough to defeat, but their Skulls are extremely important. So, here’s what they do and where to find Underboss Skulls in Redfall.

Redfall is filled with different elements to complete, from finding Safehouses to trying out new characters to exploring the open-world realm in front of you. On top of all these adventures, there are also plenty of quests to complete, with some granting you extremely useful rewards, especially if you want to take down those deadly vampire gods.

Defeating the game’s vampire gods can only be done with a few Underboss Skulls, making them a vital resource if you want to save Redfall. So, with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Underboss Skulls in Redfall as well as where you can find them and what they do.

What are Underboss Skulls in Redfall?

Bethesda / Arkane Austin

Underboss Skulls are essentially keys that allow you the chance to access a Vampire Gods’ lair. Once you get to the Redfall quest that allows you to kill one of these bosses, you’ll need to place the Underboss Skulls on the shrine and unlock the door to their lair.

Alternatively, they are also used to unlock other treasures and can be placed on random altars throughout Redfall.

Where to find Underboss Skulls in Redfall

Bethesda / Arkane Austin

Naturally, Underboss Skulls can be found by killing off Underbosses. Such creatures will only be unlocked when you find a Safehouse, complete the first mission, and then unlock the option to take on The Vampire Underboss.

Upon selecting that quest you’ll be directed to its location. Take the tricky creature down and a pile of Vampire Remains will appear, on top of it will be the Underboss Skull you’re looking for.

Then, simply look out for shrines and place the skulls on top whenever you have a chance.

There you have it, that’s how you can find Underboss Skulls in Redfall as well as what they do in this undead game. While looking for another Safehouse, take a look at some of our other handy Redfall guides and content:

