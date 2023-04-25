Redfall: All playable characters and their special abilities explained
Redfall is all about its characters, from hilarious YouTubers to silent but deadly snipers. So, here are all the playable characters in Redfall and what their special abilities are.
A great co-op game is nothing without its characters, especially in a narrative action game like Redfall. Luckily, the title has a variety of fantastic personalities you can play as, making each playthrough unique and enjoyable.
However, while they may be unique, it does mean that choosing which character you want to play becomes all the more difficult. So, to help with that, here are all the playable characters in Redfall as well as their special abilities.
All playable characters in Redfall
There are four playable characters in Redfall, with each bringing their own story and skills.
- Devinder
- Jacob
- Layla
- Remi
All characters’ abilities in Redfall
Each character comes with their own specialization, which in turn, comes with certain special abilities to help you get around and take down those vampires. Here’s every playable character’s special abilities as well as a bit about what they do.
Devinder
Sure, Devinder may not have any vampire-like abilities like Jacob or Layla, or warfare training like Remi, but he’s got the tech and the knowledge to fight these undead creatures. His abilities include inventions to help take down vamps, capitalizing on the elemental damage you can inflict and a handy teleportation device.
|Special Ability
|Description
|Arc Javelin
|Throws a javelin, attaching to surfaces and dealing chain lightning damage to multiple enemies within its range
|Translocate
|Throws a device that teleports the player to its location
|Blacklight
|Places a UV emitter, stunning enemies within its path
Jacob
At his core, Jacob is a scout who focuses on snipers and dealing damage without being in the line of fire, or sight for that matter. He’s got some fantastic vampiric powers including his spectral raven and, with just one look at his abilities, it’s clear Jacob means business.
|Special Ability
|Description
|Cloak
|Summons a spectral raven, which can be used as a scout to seek out and mark nearby threats
|Raven
|Summons a cloaking device that allows you to move unseen
|Hearstopper
|Summon a ghostly sniper rifle that locks onto enemies one after the other, so you can deal a lethal series of headshots
Layla
Gaining most of her powers from a medical study that went wrong, Layla is the lighthearted character who uses her powers to conjure elevators, block damage, and summon her hilarious vampire ex-boyfriend, granting you an extra ally for a while.
|Special Ability
|Description
|Lift
|Conjures a spring elevator that allows you or a teammate to bounce into the air
|Umbrella
|Conjures a purple shield that wards off frontal assaults
|Vampire Ex-Boyfriend
|Summon a companion to assist in combat
Remi
Along with her robotic companion, Remi is trained for the frontlines, and her abilities ultimately reflect that. However, she’s also a talented engineer, meaning you can expect a combination of stealth, robotics, and classic C4 to help you in a battle.
|Special Ability
|Description
|C4 Charge
|Throw a C4 Charge that sticks to surfaces and creates a big explosion
|Siren
|Instruct Bribón to distract enemies by creating loud noises to draw their attention
|Mobilize
|Establish a control point that heals or revives everyone in its range
Those are all the playable characters in Redfall and their special abilities. While waiting for the game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Redfall guides and content:
