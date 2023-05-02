Looking to complete Redfall and get all of the available achievements? Here’s a list of all achievements in Redfall as well as how you can get them yourself.

The idea of achievements has long been a vital incentive for completionist gamers, promoting a different level of exploration into an already relatively vast open world. However, finding the list of achievements as well as how you can get hold of them yourselves can be a little tricky.

So, with that in mind, here are all the achievements you can get in Redfall as well as how to complete them yourself.

How many achievements are there in Redfall?

Overall, there is an impressive 66 achievements in Redfall. These range from working on your trust between players, killing tricky vampires, or just knowing exactly where to go in a certain location.

It’s clear those completionists will have plenty to explore and aim for as they traverse the vamp-infested game.

Redfall: All Achievements list

Neighborhood Revitalization: Complete all of the main missions in Redfall Commons.

Revelations: Listen to the Pastor's thrall recording.

Home Is Where The Heart Is: Unlock your first safehouse.

Enter of Your Own Free Will: Enter your first nest door.

Contingency Plans: Complete all optional campaign missions.

Deforestation: Destroy the Burial Point blood tree.

Blood Will Have Blood: Loot your first blood remnant.

Ne Plus Ultra: Loot your first unrivaled item.

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Complete your first neighborhood.

Block Party: Complete all neighborhoods in Redfall Commons.

Neighborhood Watch : Complete all neighborhoods in Burial Point.

Scream Team: Gain Layla's complete trust and confidence.

Monster Hunters Club: Gain Devinder's complete trust and confidence.

Blood Brother: Gain Jacob's complete trust and confidence.

Freindgineering: Gain Remi's complete trust and confidence.

Bad Wiring: Disable a tripwire using a rewire kit.

Spit Take: Destroy a Death Mist Spewer

I Like My Stakes Rare!: Stake your first vampire.

Sic Transit Umbra: Complete all of the main missions in Burial Point.

Radio Silence: Destroy the Hollow Man.

Bell-ringer: Destroy Bloody Tom.

Silence Is Golden: Destroy Miss Whisper.

Good Morning: Destroy The Black Sun.

Grounded: Destroy your first Rook.

Fly Fisher: Destroy your first Angler.

Peek-a-boo: Destroy your first Shroud.

You Clean It Up: Destroy a Blood Bag without triggering it to explode.

Throw The First Stone: Destroy your first Sin-Eater.

ICU : Destroy your first Watcher.

Sucks To Be You: Destroy your first Siphon.

Faith Healer: Collect all grave locks.

Wounded Whispers: Collect your first grave lock.

Catch and Release: Rescue a civilian hostage.

From the Shadows: Destroy Gloria during The Key To Wellness.

A Cry in the Dark: Destroy the Wailing Shadow.

Sisterhood: Discover the fate of the Blackwood sisters and collect their heirloom.

What Lies Below: Uncover the Ircing family mausoleum.

Check, Please!: Loot the table 12 remnant.

Heart Attack: Destroy your first nest heart.

Empty Nest Syndrome: Destroy a nest heart without waking or killing any vampire.

Starve The Beast: Complete Metamorphosis without the vampire being nourished.

Someplace to Be: Reach a landing site before the supplies land.

Skin of Their Teeth: Complete A Voice in the Dark with all hostages alive.

Ask Not For Whom The Horns Blow: Disable foghorns before going to the Tempestas during Fall Like Lightning.

Bloody Initiate: Reach the end of the infiltration mission path during One of Us.

Sepsis: Poison the Bellkeeper's blood offering during One of Us.

So Anyway I Started Blasting: Break infiltration during One of Us by shooting a friendly cultist at the Campgrounds.

Right This Way: Navigate the Psychic Wood without going through teh wrong door.

Nice Try: Go through the wrong door at least three times in the Psychic Woods.

Harvest's End: Kill The Harvestman during "The Festival."

Blacklight Down: Turn off Bellwether's defensive UV lights and leave them off.

Rum Runner: Enter Bellwether's stronghold via the bootlegger tunnel.

Under a Bushel: Get the lamp without encountering The Keeper.

Enemy of My Enemy: Free Trevor Ash from the UV light.

Dexterity Save: Enter Bellwether's stronghold via the bootlegger tunnel.

Saw That Coming: Spot and avoid the cultist's trap.

Bob's Final Hour: Kill Bob the Radio Host during Lost in the Fog after playing the PSA in Taking Back the Airwaves.

Lights Out: Cut the generator at the Coast Guard Station.

Helping Hand: Complete all side missions in Redfall Commons.

Good Samaritan: Complete all side missions in Burial Point.

Curious Finch: Read Nurse Tran's mother's dedication in his birdwatching book.

Say Goodbye, Joe: Kill Joe Creelman.

Eagle Eyes: Complete The Lost Unit without triggering any Bellwether tripwires.

Friends 'Til The End : Reach highest tier of trust with three other heroes at once.

Avenging the Good Doctor: Avenge Dr. Hunt's death by killing the vampire that killed him.

Avenge Dr. Hunt’s death by killing the vampire that killed him. I Spit On Your Grave: Steal Dr. Hunt’s father’s pocket watch.

Those are all the achievements you can grab in Redfall.

