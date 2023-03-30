Redfall PC Requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Redfall is a highly anticipated vampire-hunting co-op game – but can your PC run it without being drained by the bite of the game’s power? Here’s Redfall’s minimum and recommended PC specs.

As one of the two main Bethesda releases in 2023, Redfall is shaping up to be a thrilling experience filled with frantic fighting, deadly vampires, and classic co-op capabilities. However, such a busy nature combined with the style of graphics implemented does make many gamers worry about whether their PC will be able to handle it.

Thankfully, we have the PC specs for Redfall so you can ensure your PC is up for the fight, or if it’ll struggle to cope.

Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Redfall.

Redfall minimum PC specs

To ensure your PC doesn’t turn to dust as soon as you run Redfall, you’ll need to ensure your setup meets these specifications. Thankfully, for most, the specs will be okay, but the 100GB storage requirement can be tricky. We recommend sticking the game on an SSD for speed, but a Harddrive will still work fine, as long as you have the space.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 580 / NV GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM

AMD RX 580 / NV GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

Do we know the Redfall recommended PC specs yet?

As of the time of writing, Bethesda and Arcane Studios are yet to release the recommended specs for Redfall. However, when it’s announced we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon to see if you can play on your PC.

Those are all the minimum and recommended specs for Redfall. While waiting for the game to release or to install, take a look at some of our other handy Redfall guides and content, so you can be prepared for the Vampire onslaught:

