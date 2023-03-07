Is Redfall cross-platform? Crossplay for PC & Xbox explained

Developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda, Redfall is an upcoming Vampire hunting experience that can be played with friends or alone – but with the game supporting two different platforms many are wondering – does Redfall have any crossplay capabilities? We’ve got all the answers here.

Complete with multiple characters, fantastic enemies, and a mysterious town plagued with deadly Vampires, cultists, and more, Redfall is shaping up to be a thrilling ride for solo players or multiple friends. However, as is the nature of many multiplayer games, especially if they’re available for more than one platform, many are wondering if Redfall has any crossplay capabilities, thus allowing them to explore Redfall across platforms.

Luckily, thanks to a Q&A between the community and developers, Arkane Studios, we have a solid answer, allowing players everywhere to begin gathering their ideal Vampire hunting team. So with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Redfalls crossplay abilities.

Arkane Studios/ Bethesda Redfall is made for both solo and multiplayer, no matter your chosen platform.

Does Redfall have crossplay capabilities?

Thanks to a confirmation Tweet from the game’s Twitter page during a Q&A we know that Redfall does have crossplay capabilities, spanning across both PC and Xbox.

Along with the crossplay announcement, Redfall went on to explain that the crossplay was confirmed between “Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.”

This means that any Xbox or PC player will be able to log into the game and join their friends, no matter what console or device they choose to explore Redfall with.

So, that’s everything we know about Redfalls crossplay capabilities. While gathering up a few friends in preparation for the game’s release, take a look at our Redfall hub for more details on the upcoming Vampire hunter experience.