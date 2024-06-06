Baldur’s Gate 3’s hidden Arcane Tower basement is full of surprises

If you’ve managed to reach the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3, make sure to pay this location a visit to get some good loot.

It’s no secret that with how big the maps in Baldur’s Gate 3 are, visiting every single nook and cranny in Faerun can feel impossible in a single playthrough.

Add to the fact that if you’re playing the game blindly – without looking up any guides, the chances of missing important things are even higher. Well, the hidden basement in the Arcane Tower comes to mind when it comes to easily missable things.

“So I’m nearing 550hrs in the game and am at my fourth playthrough and just now discovered that there is a basement floor in the arcane tower,” mentioned a player in a Reddit thread.

Larian Studios You’ll need to equip the Guiding Light ring from Bernard to reveal a secret button in Arcane Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3.

For those who don’t know, the Arcane Tower is located in the Underdark and is heavily guarded by turrets. To get inside the tower, you’ll have to find a way to either get past or disable them.

While dealing with them can be quite challenging, especially if you don’t have any lightning spells or damage, the loot inside makes all the struggle worth it.

And speaking of loot, while you can find a bunch of potions, scrolls, gold, camp supplies, and even the Mage’s Friend Ring after fixing the elevator inside, the tower does have a secret basement holding a valuable Act 1 loot: Staff of Arcane Blessing.

However, getting your hands on it will require you to walk an extra mile, mainly because you’ll need to have the Guiding Light from Bernard, the NPC you’ll find on the top floor. You can either fight him to loot the ring or obtain it yourself with a friendly note — provided you read the books inside the Arcane Tower.

If you equip the ring, a secret button will appear on the elevator. Pressing or interacting with it will take you to the hidden basement. Inside, you’ll find the Staff or Arcane Blessing near some bookshelves.

It’s an uncommon Quarterstaff, but the Mystra’s Blessing passive can come in handy when it comes to getting additional Saving Throws, Attack Rolls, and Spell Attack Rolls.

While you’re in the basement, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for The Sparkswall ring as well, which makes you resistant to lightning damage.