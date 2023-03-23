Will Redfall have microtransactions?

Redfall is the highly anticipated release from Bethesda and Xbox, but will it have microtransactions? In this guide, we’ve outlined everything you need to know.

Arkane Studios is back with another open-world stealth RPG, Redfall, but this time involving vampires! It’s an upcoming first-person shooter game, which does things differently from both Dishonored and Deathloop.

Now, many people might wonder if the game will involve microtransactions as the devs have a ton of additional content planned in the coming days. Fortunately, our handy guide here has everything you need to know..

Bethesda / Xbox Redfall is set to release in May this year.

Will Redfall have any microtransactions?

No, Redfall will not have any kind of microtransactions or in-game stores. This means if you find a cosmetic inside the game, it is entirely yours to keep at no additional cost. In an interview with wccftech, Harvey Smith, the Studio Director for Arkane said:

“We try to be very clear that there are no microtransactions and there is no store in the game. If you find a costume in the game, then you can have it, as simple as that.”

Harvey has also confirmed that Redfall will be their most supported game post-launch. This is great news for all gamers as they can enjoy all the new content without spending an extra dime.

Redfall will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass on day one, which itself is great news for all the subscribers out there. The game can be enjoyed best on RTX-based GPUs and in case you’re planning to buy one, then Redfall will be available for free with Nvidia RTX-40 GPU bundles.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about microtransactions in Redfall. For even more news and content on the game, check out some of our other guides:

