Pokemon Go Scrafty: Best Moveset for PvP and Raids

Philip Trahan
pokemon go scrafty headerNiantic / The Pokemon Company

Trainers can raise the Dark/Fighting-type Scrafty in Pokemon Go but may wonder what its best moveset is in PvP and Raid content. Let’s break down every move Scrafty can learn in Pokemon Go and figure out its best moveset.

Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders: Taken Over event features plenty of strong Pokemon, including the Dark/Fighting-type, Scrafty.

Scrafty was introduced in the mainline series in Generation 5’s Black & White, and only three other Pokemon share its unique type combination.

So, trainers who want to raise their own Scrafty to take on Pokemon Go’s ever-changing content need to its best moveset. Let’s go over what moves trainers should use for both types of content.

Scrafty Pokemon GoBulbapedia
Scrafty is in an interesting spot due to its annoying max CP of 2,283…

Pokemon Go Scrafty all moves

Fast Moves

  • Counter (Fighting/STAB)
  • Snarl (Dark/STAB)

Charged Moves

  • Foul Play (Dark/STAB)
  • Acid Spray (Poison)
  • Power-Up Punch (Fighting/STAB)

Pokemon Go Scrafty best moveset for PvP

For PvP content, the best moveset for Scrafty is Counter as the Fast Move with Foul Play and Power-Up Punch as the Charged Moves.

Counter should be Scrafty’s chosen Fast Move thanks to its high damage and wider type coverage compared to the Dark-type Snarl.

Foul Play should be Scrafty’s first choice of Charged Move thanks to its STAB damage. The second option should go to Power-Up Punch due to its cheap energy cost and guaranteed Attack boost.

Pokemon Go Scrafty best moveset for Raids

For Raid content, the best moveset for Scrafty is Snarl as the Fast Move with Foul Play and Power-Up Punch as the Charged Moves.

When using Scrafty in Raid content, it’s best to make it a Dark-type attacker, so both Snarl and Foul Play are its only options. The second Charged Move slot should go to Power-Up Punch due to its utility.

That’s everything you need to know about Scrafty’s best movesets in Pokemon Go. For more guide content, check out these other links below:

