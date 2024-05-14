Leaked MTG Modern Horizons 3 Enchantment lets you play spells for free 

MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 leaks continue with Powerbalance, which pays off matching mana values with opponents by letting you cast spells for free.

Magic’s Modern Horizons 3 set has seen several leaks prior to Wizards’ spoiler season, and Powerbalance has not yet been officially confirmed. We’ll keep you updated on whether the leaks can be trusted as the launch of Modern Horizons 3 approaches.

Powerbalance has a surprisingly low mana value, costing just two red mana to play. While it comes with the inherent downside of giving your opponents an information advantage, it’s always going to feel like a worthwhile tradeoff when you manage to hit the same mana value and bring out a card with very little effort.

This card is further proof that Wizards is taking interesting risks with Enchantments in Modern Horizons 3. Previously leaks have shown off Kindred Enchantments, and now Powerbalance is bringing in a unique way of casting spells without having to pay their costs.

Powerbalance is already shaping up to be one of the most unique cards introduced to MTG in recent memory, let alone Modern Horizons 3. Players like ceering99 on Reddit are already looking forward to the chaos this Enchantment will bring:

“This is either going to be hilarious jank or the most toxic mirror match ever.

I look forward to it.”

Aside from casual fun and chaos, other players are predicting that Powerbalance is likely to find a home in competitive formats due to the specific deck formations found there. As pointed out by Reddit commenter LordTetravus:

“I have a feeling that with so many cEDH decks playing a majority of 1 and 2 mana spells that this sees a decent amount of play there.”

No matter the format, for a cost of just RR, Powerbalance offers a lot of potential value for players with a willingness to gamble or a keen eye for deck composition. Either way, this Enchantment is sure to make a splash when Modern Horizons 3 launches on June 14.

