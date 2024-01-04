Pokemon Go fans slam “trash” Decidueye changes for PvP

Gen 7’s Decidueye is getting some PvP updates in Pokemon Go, but some trainers have claimed this update has made the Grass/Ghost-type starter evolution much worse.

As a live service game, Pokemon Go constantly gets updates to introduce something new or change existing content.

A fairly common update in the monster-catching mobile game involves updating the stats and movesets of existing Pokemon, which contributes to the ever-evolving meta of PvP gameplay.

With the upcoming 2024 Rowlet Community Day event, the owl Pokemon’s final evolution Decidueye is getting some tweaks, but some players have claimed these changes will make it “trash” in competitive play.

Pokemon Go trainers concerned about Decidueye’s new changes

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit by a user named bulbavisual included a handy infographic to break down the upcoming changes to Decidueye introduced through the January 6, 2024, Rowlet Community Day.

Players who evolve Dartrix during the event will get a Decidueye that knows Frenzy Plant. Additionally, the Grass/Ghost-type will also be able to learn Spirit Shackle starting January 6.

Before this Community Day update, Decidueye was far from the most useful Grass-type Pokemon in PvP and it seems many were expecting it to get some substantial boost after Rowlet’s Community Day.

Unfortunately, some trainers were left unimpressed. “So it’s basically trash,” one player said after seeing the infographic. Another trainer noted, “17th overall LOL. So basically useless.”

While 17th overall doesn’t sound all that unimpressive, Decidueye simply can’t compete with powerhouses like Kartana, Trevenant, and Roserade.

Still, others were optimistic about Decidueye’s update. “Honestly with the power creep and everything, being in the 17th and close to Roserade, it is not that bad unless you want to take on short man raids,” said one trainer.

Considering Rowlet’s Community Day will make it much easier to max out Decidueye for PvP it may still be a good idea to invest in it. Especially if Decidueye is a personal favorite Pokemon.