Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2024: Date, Buddy Pokemon bonuses, more

Pokemon Go is celebrating Earth Day by encouraging players to go outside during Sustainability Week. Here’s everything players can expect from the event.

The next Pokemon Go event is Sustainability Week. Coinciding with Earth Day on April 22, the event is designed to encourage players to spend time outside and explore the world around them.

This means the event will focus on Buddy Pokemon and Eggs, providing special bonuses, increased Shiny odds, and more.

Here’s everything Pokemon Go players can expect from Sustainability Week.

Sustainability Week will start on Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. local time and run through Friday, April 26, 2024, at 8 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Bonuses

A major part of Sustainability Week is the additional bonuses for Buddy Pokemon. They are as follows:

Increased frequency of Buddy Pokémon bringing you Souvenirs and presents.

Your buddy will spend more time on the map after being fed Berries or Poffins.

The distance to earn buddy hearts will be halved.

This makes Sustainability Week a great way to spend time with a new or old Buddy, particularly ones you’re hoping to achieve Best Buddy status with.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2 km Eggs

Sustainability Week is also giving a huge buff to 2 km Eggs obtained during the event in the form of increased Shiny odds. The Pokemon appearing in 2 km eggs at this time are as follows:

Combee*

Drilbur*

Trubbish*

Foongus*

Binacle*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Field Research task encounters

There will also be Sustainability Week-themed Field Research tasks. Specific tasks have not yet been announced, but the following Pokemon can be encountered by completing them:

Combee*

Drilbur*

Trubbish*

Binacle*

Foongus*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Challenges and Showcases

Event-themed Collection Challenges and PokeStop Showcases will be part of Sustainability Week. No details on these have been announced yet, but at the very least, expect to get Stardust and XP.