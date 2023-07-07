Payday 3: every heist confirmed for launch

Payday 3 heists will be the main source of income for your criminal enterprises, but you may be wondering how many heists will be included at launch.

The Payday series is famous for its elaborate, cinematic heists. Payday: The Heist featured a level in which you blow up a building to winch out a panic room by helicopter, while its sequel literally had you assaulting the White House and breaking into its inner vaults.

For Payday 3, Starbreeze Studios is keen to bring back that movie-like vibe for the themes of its heists. So, here’s every heist that has been revealed so far and what we know about them.

How many heists are there in Payday 3?

We know there will be a total of 8 heists included in the game on launch day, with all of them being set in New York City. While this seems like a low number, bear in mind these missions will be quite long, and have enough replayability that you won’t have the same experience twice.

There will also be at least four new heists added to the game post-launch, as revealed by the game’s season pass. This brings the total number of heists in the game to 12 once the season pass has released all its content.

Payday 2 originally launched with 12 heists, however most of these were small maps that were recycled several times with little variation. So while there are fewer unique maps coming with Payday 3, the game should feel a lot grander overall.

Payday 3 heists confirmed for launch so far

Of the eight heists in Payday 3, Starbreeze has revealed two so far. The first is a bank heist set in downtown New York, and the second is a night-time art gallery heist located just beneath the Brooklyn Bridge.

The six other heists have not yet been revealed, however, it’s likely we’ll come to learn more about them in the near future.

Here’s the list of confirmed heists so far (exact titles are TBA):

NYC Bank Heist Brooklyn Bridge Art Gallery TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

Payday 3 launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on September 21st, 2023.

That’s all we know about Payday 3 heists. You can check out our Payday 3 page for all the latest news and updates.