All Payday 3 DLC confirmed so far

Payday 3 will get new DLC content in the year following launch as developer Starbreeze Studios details post-launch support for the co-op shooter. So what exactly has been announced so far?

Payday 3 is launching next week with a plethora of content; eight heists, six playable characters and a large arsenal of weapons. After ten years of support and a total of 240 updates to the second game in the series, Starbreeze is finally ready to unleash the new sequel upon the world.

And considering the amount of post-launch support Payday 2 received, making it one of the best co-op games you can play right now, you may be wondering if its successor is getting the same kind of treatment.

So what DLC has been confirmed for Payday 3 so far, and when can we expect to play it?

Starbreeze Studios

Payday 3 DLC confirmed so far: Year 1

In its Year 1 roadmap, Starbreeze has confirmed four major Payday 3 DLC expansions dropping in the next 12 months. Here is the list of confirmed DLC so far (pricing and exact release dates remain TBA):

DLC 1 – Syntax Error (Winter 2023)

– Syntax Error (Winter 2023) DLC 2 – Boys in Blue (Spring 2024)

– Boys in Blue (Spring 2024) DLC 3 – The Land of the Free (Summer 2024)

– The Land of the Free (Summer 2024) DLC 4 – Fear and Greed (Fall 2024)

These expansions will introduce new heists, weapons, and cosmetics to the game to expand the growing list of content.

If you’re at all familiar with how Payday 2 delivered its DLC in waves, a similar approach will be taken here. One season of content will be delivered over the course of a few months. So you won’t get a DLC’s entire drop of content all at once.

In addition to the content listed above, Starbreeze has also revealed other updates coming to Payday 3 across the first year of support. It hasn’t been confirmed yet what content will be a free update and which will be paid, but the list includes seasonal events, playable characters, skill lines, a new enemy, Unreal Engine 5 upgrade, and new quality-of-life features.

