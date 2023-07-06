Payday 3: Pre-order bonuses & every edition explained

Are you interested in pre-ordering Payday 3 but unsure of which edition to pre-order? Here are all the editions available to purchase and what they include.

The Payday series is soon being let out of custody with the upcoming third entry to the franchise in September, and Starbreeze Studios is releasing a bunch of different editions for launch day. The game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Each edition of Payday 3 is bundled with different types of content, from new in-game missions to cosmetic items, and even some shiny physical items. So if you’re confused about what each edition of the game includes, we’ve written up all the differences for you here.

Payday 3 pre-order bonuses

Before we get into each specific edition of Payday 3, you should know that every version of the game comes with a digital pre-order bonus if you order before the release date of September 21, 2023.

If you buy any edition of the game by this date, you’ll receive the Trifecta Loot Bag DLC, which features an exclusive mask, gloves, and suit for your heister to wear. It’s currently unknown if this bonus will be available to purchase separately after launch.

Starbreeze Studios Payday 3 will be available to download on Xbox Game Pass.

Payday 3 Standard Edition

The digital standard edition of Payday 3 costs £34.99 and includes all the content in the base game. For now, this has been confirmed as 8 heists, 6 playable heisters, as well as an uncertain number of weapons and cosmetic items.