Payday 3: Pre-order bonuses & every edition explained
Are you interested in pre-ordering Payday 3 but unsure of which edition to pre-order? Here are all the editions available to purchase and what they include.
The Payday series is soon being let out of custody with the upcoming third entry to the franchise in September, and Starbreeze Studios is releasing a bunch of different editions for launch day. The game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Each edition of Payday 3 is bundled with different types of content, from new in-game missions to cosmetic items, and even some shiny physical items. So if you’re confused about what each edition of the game includes, we’ve written up all the differences for you here.
Contents
- Payday 3 pre-order bonuses
- Standard edition
- Day One edition
- Silver Edition
- Gold Edition
- Collector’s Edition
Payday 3 pre-order bonuses
Before we get into each specific edition of Payday 3, you should know that every version of the game comes with a digital pre-order bonus if you order before the release date of September 21, 2023.
If you buy any edition of the game by this date, you’ll receive the Trifecta Loot Bag DLC, which features an exclusive mask, gloves, and suit for your heister to wear. It’s currently unknown if this bonus will be available to purchase separately after launch.
Payday 3 Standard Edition
The digital standard edition of Payday 3 costs £34.99 and includes all the content in the base game. For now, this has been confirmed as 8 heists, 6 playable heisters, as well as an uncertain number of weapons and cosmetic items.
- Base game
- Trifecta Loot Bag DLC (preorder bonus)
- Base game
- Trifecta Loot Bag DLC (preorder bonus)
- Base game
- Trifecta Loot Bag DLC (preorder bonus)
- Dark Sterling Mask
- Play 3 days early
- 6-month season pass (2 heists, 2 tailor packs, 2 weapon packs)
- Base game
- Trifecta Loot Bag DLC (preorder bonus)
- Dark Sterling mask
- Golden Slate gloves
- Skull of Liberty mask
- Play 3 days early
- 1-year season pass (4 heists, 4 tailor packs, 4 weapon packs)
- Base game
- Trifecta Loot Bag DLC (preorder bonus)
- Solidius mask
- Dark Sterling mask
- Golden Slate gloves
- Skull of Liberty mask
- 1-year season pass (4 heists, 4 tailor packs, 4 weapon packs)
- The Collector’s Mask (physical item)
- Custom deck of cards (physical item)
- Stickers (physical item)
- Membership letter to the Collector’s Club (physical item)
Payday 3 Day One Edition
The Day One edition costs $39.99 and is identical to the standard edition of the game in terms of content, except it’s available as a physical version only. Starbreeze has not confirmed any additional content in the Day One edition.
Payday 3 Silver Edition
Starbreeze is also offering a few enhanced editions of the game featuring additional content. The silver edition costs £59.99 and includes the base game, a mask, a 3-day early unlock, as well as a six-month season pass which grants you access to two heists released as DLC post-launch, along with tailor packs and weapon packs.
Payday 3 Gold Edition
The Gold Edition of Payday 3 costs £79.99 and includes everything in the Silver Edition, but with a few extras. The season pass is extended to one year, granting an extra two heists (four overall), along with other DLC released in that time. You will also unlock the Golden Slate gloves and Skull of Liberty mask as additional cosmetics.
Payday 3 Collector’s Edition
For the true heisters out there, Starbreeze is also releasing a Collector’s Edition of the game. This version of Payday 3 includes everything in the Gold Edition, with the exception of the 3-day early unlock. It also has an exclusive mask, the Solidius mask.
The Collector’s Edition costs $129.99 and also includes several physical bonuses too. The Solidius Mask is recreated as a physical mask you can display or even wear (though we heavily discourage you from committing a real heist with this). Additionally, you’ll also get a physical version of the game in a nice case, a custom deck of cards, stickers, and a membership letter to the Collector’s Club.
And that’s everything we can tell you about each edition of Payday 3. You can also see our main page for all the latest news and updates on Payday 3.
