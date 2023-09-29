Payday 3: How to stealth 99 Boxes

99 Boxes is the penultimate heist in Payday 3, but how do you complete it in stealth? Here’s how to sneak through the entire mission from start to finish.

In Payday 3’s 99 Boxes heist, the gang is tasked with sneaking into a cargo dock and stealing a shipment of experimental electrical equipment. While the heist can be completed in the classic guns-blazing way the game is known for, you and your team also have the option to stealth it.

Before any good heist, remember to take our recommended stealth loadout for an easier time. Here’s how to stealth 99 Boxes in Payday 3.

Starbreeze Studios

How to stealth 99 Boxes in Payday 3

99 Boxes is separated into three general areas: the warehouse exterior, warehouse interior, and storage yard. We’ve noticed the following guards posted on Normal difficulty:

3 in the warehouse exterior, with one on the east side, one on the west side, and a third in the back area

2 inside the warehouse, one patrolling, and one in the camera room

2 patrolling the storage yard

When you immediately spawn, you’ll first want to approach the guardhouses which are blocked off to you by a gate. There are side gates on each side of these areas which will allow you to sneak into the private area around the back.

Pick the locks while remaining unmasked. Something you can do while you’re here is find the guard posted at each end of the warehouse exterior and hack his phone. This requires staying in a circular radius around him.

However, if you get caught the guard will simply escort you out, so you’ll have ample time to complete both hacks. Once these are done, you’ll have two codes that you’ll need for later.

The next thing you’ll need to do is enter the warehouse. The best way in while still being unmasked is to head over to the left-hand side of where you spawn and enter through the gate. Head immediately up the stairwell and inside the warehouse from the second floor. Be mindful of cameras, as a couple tend to be posted around here.

Starbreeze Studios

99 Boxes warehouse keycard

In here is a room that may hold a PC for you to hack. There’ll also be a walkway that spreads across the entire warehouse, with another PC room located at the far end. Hacking the PC isn’t necessary right now, but it’ll come in handy to do ahead of time.

The camera room is also located in the warehouse, but you’ll need a blue keycard to get in there which is held by one of the guards in the storage yard area. Right now there exists a bug where you can open the camera room door without the keycard, but expect this to be fixed in a future patch.

Your main goal is to find the refrigerated truck which is where you can store the loot later on. It’ll be in the truck on the far side of the warehouse near where you spawn. Mask up and drop down from the second floor to here, watching out for the patrolling guard and civilians inside the warehouse.

Starbreeze Studios

Once you’ve found the truck you’ll also need to find liquid nitrogen coolant, which will help to keep the truck cool during transit. This is found in one of the boxes located inside the warehouse. Check the wooden crates until you find the tank of liquid nitrogen coolant, then take it back to the truck and insert it.

Next, you’ll need to learn which side of the warehouse the equipment is located. If you haven’t hacked the PC yet, now is the time to do it. Head back upstairs by either using the stairs inside the warehouse or climbing up the crates and hack the PC. It’ll either be the east side or the west side.

Inside the warehouse is also a zipline bag, which you’re not prompted to look for until you actually get to the gate. The zipline bag is located on the second floor behind an air vent you’re able to open. Set the zipline up on the roof which will allow you to enter the storage yard without opening the gate.

Starbreeze Studios

99 Boxes find the right container

Inside the storage yard are two guards patrolling as well as cameras and civilians. You can use the tops of containers for cover and mobility, as well as hiding bodies should you kill any guards.

The correct container with the equipment will be white and marked with a Wixia company logo. Search around until you find them. There will be four in total, with two having the main items and two others containing additional loot.

Once you’ve opened the container and interacted with the terminal located inside, you’ll need to bypass the internal security. Similar to Gold & Sharke and Under The Surphaze, this means standing in specific circular objectives located across the map. Fortunately, many of these are located on the top of shipping containers where guards can’t see you.

Starbreeze Studios

Once you’ve hacked into enough hotspots, the equipment inside the Wixia container will be available to grab. You’ll need to do this a second time for the second container too.

99 Boxes loot value

Now here comes the tricky part. As soon as you pick up the equipment and remove it from the container, the loot begins to lose value. You need to move it quickly to the refrigerated truck back in the warehouse.

To do this quickly, we recommend jumping across the storage yard along the tops of containers to get back to the main warehouse area. Look for a part of the fence that has a yellow covering, as this is the part that will allow you to climb back over.

Starbreeze Studios

The best way to get back into the warehouse from here is to head towards the front of the building and enter using the back of an empty shipping container. If you can avoid the guards and cameras posted by the guardhouse you’ll have a much easier time getting the bag to safety before it loses any substantial value.

Once you’ve done this for both of the main loot, an option to prepare the truck for transport becomes available. When you’re happy with the amount of additional loot you’ve secured, close the back of the truck and head round to the front driver’s seat to trigger the escape.

That’s how to stealth 99 Boxes in Payday 3. Be sure to check out our other Payday 3 stealth guides here.

