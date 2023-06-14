Is Payday 3 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about whether the new multiplayer game will release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Payday 3 is the latest game in Overkill’s popular multiplayer heist franchise. As the direct sequel to the critically acclaimed Payday 2, the latest game aims to deliver even more intense FPS action and adrenaline-fueled co-op gameplay.

There’s certainly plenty to be excited about, with a whole host of deadly weapons, new skills, the dark web, and cryptocurrency to navigate. It’s clear players will need their wits about them if they wish to get away with death-defying robberies and work their way up the criminal underworld.

However, those looking to play Payday 3 without having to break their real-world banks will be wondering if the game will be on Game Pass. So, if you’re looking to play Payday 3 on Xbox Game Pass, then our handy hub has you covered with everything you need to know.

Is Payday 3 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Starbreeze Studios Payday 3 is a highly anticipated FPS game.

Yes, Payday 3 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. The game will be available on Microsoft’s subscription service on September 21, 2023. This means players can access the game on the day of release without purchasing a copy.

The news was officially revealed during the Xbox Game Showcase, which revealed a number of exciting titles that would be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC.

How to access Payday 3 on Xbox Game Pass

Starbreeze Studios Payday 3 will be available to download on Xbox Game Pass.

In order to play Payday 3 on Game Pass, you’ll first need to purchase a subscription from the official Microsoft website. Your first three months will only set you back $1/£1, while subscriptions after this period will cost $9.99/£7.99 a month.

Once your Xbox Game Pass subscription is activated, simply use the app or Microsoft Store to begin downloading Payday 3 when it releases. As long as your subscription is active, you’ll be able to play for as long as you like.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Payday 3 on Xbox Game Pass. Make sure you check out our Payday 3 hub for all the latest news and updates.