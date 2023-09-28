Payday 3: How to stealth Under The Surphaze

Under the Surphaze is one of Payday 3’s best heists to stealth. Here’s how to complete it without raising the alarm.

Under The Surphaze is a Payday 3 heist that takes place in a lavish New York art gallery. The institution boasts high-class art and lucrative installations but also comes with some high-end security. So completing it in stealth is a sizeable option for players, and one of the best heists in the game.

So, in case you need to know how to escape with the art without anyone catching on – here’s how to complete Payday 3’s Under The Surphaze in stealth.

How to stealth Under The Surphaze in Payday 3

First of all, make sure you’re bringing the best Payday 3 stealth build to help you sneak around some of this mission’s more challenging obstacles. If you can, also bring the Zipline Bag or dumpster secure point favors, as either of these will make securing loot a lot easier.

When you begin in the heist, you’ll be in casing mode on the waterfront. If you grab the zipline bag directly in front of you and head over to the small building near the water, you’ll be able to set up the zipline on a nearby dumpster.

To enter the art gallery, there are two recommended routes. If you wish to stay unmasked and try to enter the institution as a civilian, head through any of the iron gates and try to sneak in through the front door.

This area is heavily guarded, with at least two guards patrolling along with a bunch of cameras. If you’d prefer to mask up sooner, however, you can climb one of the elevated dumpsters and vents located around the side of the building. This will give you immediate access to the second floor of the gallery.

Depending on the number of radios you have available, we’d highly recommend taking out the camera operator on this floor. Cameras are everywhere in this heist, and even with some skills to help negate these cameras, they can still be a massive problem.

The Security Office is located on the second floor in one of the office areas. While you’re here, be sure to check the other rooms such as the Server Room and the Manager’s Office. These rooms have cell phones which you can interact with to obtain QR codes, which you’ll need later.

Under the Surphaze disable security bars

Your next objective is to disable the security bars, which have separate terminals on both the first and second floors, so you’ll have to find them both separately. Begin with the one on the second floor and work your way downwards.

The objective then works similar to the WiFi hack spots on the Gold & Sharke and Touch The Sky heists, where you have to stand in a series of small circular markers until the bar has filled up.

Now’s a good time to also take out some more security guards, if you can spare the radios. We recommend taking out at least one on each floor, but with Overkill Difficulty’s two-radio limit, you should save the last one for emergencies.

Under The Surphaze QR codes

To get into each exhibition room, you’ll either need a QR code for door access, or drop in from the ceiling in the case of the second floor. Here are a few locations where you can find QR codes inside the museum:

In the bar area

Inside the lockers behind the reception area

In the restrooms on both floors

In the server room on the second floor

In the manager’s office on the second floor

Once you have a QR code, interact with the scanner by the entrance to each exhibition room to open the door.

While there are seven exhibition rooms, you may not be able to find the same number of QR codes. So be sure to enter a few of the upstairs rooms by descending from the skylight. If you choose to do this, take care to soften your landing on a high object and watch out for security lasers.

Each exhibition room has its own set of security measures, whether that’s more cameras, lasers beaming out from the walls, motion sensors or pressure-sensitive flooring. On the plus side, these can all be disabled by finding a switch in the room to turn them off.

Under the Surphaze Greg Jud painting

The first painting you need to steal is the Greg Jud painting, which is located in Room E1. Find the room and the painting, then open the case and pick it up.

Take the painting up to the roof for safekeeping for now. Since the loot secure points are all located outside of the gallery in view of civilians, it’s best to make sure we have everything we need before securing the artwork.

Under the Surphaze Vicario paintings

The next paintings you need to obtain are two from an artist called Pedro Vicario. The exhibition room these artworks are located in can be found by interacting with the manager’s computer, but in our extensive testing they have always spawned in E5 and E6.

Find the correct room and make sure you disable the motion sensors once you’re inside. Vicario’s paintings can be identified using ultraviolet light to detect traces of the artist’s blood on them. Find both of them and take them up to the roof.

Under The Surphaze Ladette painting

The final painting you need to acquire is by an artist called Uma Ladette. Go back to the Manager’s Office and check the computer. The thing about this painting is there’s a genuine one and a fake one located in two separate rooms. In our testing, the paintings have always spawned in E4 and E7, but your mileage may vary.

But it’s not as easy as just securing both paintings, as the security measures are designed to incinerate them once they’re removed. So you’ll need a way to authenticate the correct painting and remove it safely.

Behind the desk in the Manager’s Office is a hollow wall panel you can remove. Here you’ll find a safe, which you can crack to reveal a USB thumb drive. If you head to the Server Room you’ll also find a spectrophotometer. With both of these acquired, you can now determine which is the correct painting.

Set up the spectrophotometer in front of one of the two Ladette paintings. The device will perform its scan and you’ll find out if it’s real or not. If not, then it’s the other one located in a different exhibition room.

Once you’ve determined which painting is the genuine one, insert the thumb drive into the painting and you’ll be able to safely steal it. Take the painting out and you can start securing the bags either via the dumpster (if you have the correct favor) or by ziplining it from the second floor over to the van.

At this point, you can clear out other rooms in the gallery if you want to go for extra bags. With seven total exhibition rooms, there’s plenty more loot to grab. Once you’re ready to leave, use the zipline to fly down to the van and step into the escape zone.

And that’s how you stealth Under The Surphaze in Payday 3. Check out our other stealth guides for Payday 3 right here:

