In the age of aggressively monetized live service games, many are pondering the question of whether the upcoming Payday 3 will have microtransactions. But is it true?

Microtransactions in Payday 2 were a controversial subject when first added. After previously stating that such monetized content would not make it into the game, developer Starbreeze Studios seemingly went back on that statement by including them during a major update to the game in 2015.

While this system was eventually phased out during later updates, thereby winning back support of the players, there was still an aura of unease within the community. And now, with the upcoming release of its sequel, players are wondering if Payday 3 will have microtransactions.

Starbreeze Studios Payday 3 is a highly anticipated FPS game.

Will Payday 3 have microtransactions?

Starbreeze has confirmed that Payday 3 will have microtransactions where you pay real money in exchange for in-game items.

This was revealed in a blog post on the Steam forums for Payday 3, in which community manager Elisabeth Elvestad confirmed the presence of microtransactions and a premium currency in the game.

The post reads: “Yes, you can buy PAYDAY Credits separately, however these are only for purchasing additional cosmetic items. These will not affect the gameplay. The PAYDAY Credits will be added post launch.”

The extent of what cosmetic items this will include is currently unclear. Judging from what cosmetic items were available in Payday 2, this will most likely be masks, suits, weapon skins and gloves.

In addition to microtransactions, Payday 3 will also feature DLC that includes new heists, tailor packs and weapon packs. So it’s currently unclear how Starbreeze will differentiate between premium content from microtransactions and content intended as part of DLC.

Payday 3 launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 21st, 2023. It’ll also be available to play for Xbox Game Pass users.