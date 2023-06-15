Payday 3 heisters: every playable character confirmed so far

Payday 3 has a roster of heisters to be able to play as. But how many characters have actually been confirmed for the game so far, and are more coming?

The Payday series is home to a bunch of rich, humorous characters. While there were only four playable characters in the first game in the franchise, Payday 2 added many new heisters as post-launch content in a mixture of free updates and premium DLC. In total, there were 22 characters overall.

Payday 3 looks to be returning to a more grounded theme rather than the sillier tone it took in the later years of its predecessor’s life. So it’s likely that every heister from Payday 2 will not be making an appearance in the new game.

Here’s every heister confirmed to be appearing as a playable character in Payday 3.

Starbreeze Studios

Payday 3 playable heister list: confirmed

Of the confirmed playable heisters that will be returning in Payday 3, we know that the four original heisters from Payday: The Heist will be appearing, these are:

Dallas

Chains

Wolf

Hoxton

Furthermore, according to the Payday 3 FAQ, it seems Simon Kerr, Pete Gold, and Damion Poitier will be reprising their roles as Dallas, Hoxton, and Chains respectively. Wolf will be voiced by Nicklas Berglund, replacing Ulf Andersson.

Payday 3 heister list: rumors and speculation

In addition to the core four returning, Starbreeze has confirmed there will be two additional heisters joining the roster at launch. The identity of these characters will be revealed at a later date.

In terms of speculating which characters from Payday 2 could return, any crossover characters such as John Wick, Jimmy, or Jacket are probably out due to licensing issues.

The characters likely to be added, based on popularity or circumstances within the story, are:

Houston

Clover

Duke

Bonnie

Dragan

Sydney

Sokol

Sangres

The Payday heisters unlikely to be added, due to the licenses associated with them, are:

Joy

Ethan

Hila

Jacket

John Wick

Jimmy

Bodhi

Rust

It’s also possible that the heisters joining the original four will be brand new characters, having not appeared in the previous game.

Starbreeze has not detailed if and how new characters will be added to the game either, whether they’ll be free or in a DLC, so we’ll await further confirmation on that too.

Payday 3 launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 21st, 2023. It’ll also be available to play for Xbox Game Pass users.

That’s everything we know so far about the playable characters in Payday 3! For the latest news and information on the game, check out our home page here.