Will Payday 3 have single-player?

Payday 3 at its core is a online multiplayer title. Tailored to multi-man squads to take on its array of missions, but do Overkill Software also give players the option of taking on the game in single-player too?

It’s no secret that Overkill Software’s Payday series has garnered a dedicated fanbase, becoming a cornerstone in the world of cooperative multiplayer games. Hellacious heisting is the heartbeat of the game, and despite returning for a third entry, many of its traits and nuances actually remain the same.

The burning question on everyone’s mind, though, is whether the much-awaited sequel, Payday 3, has retained its single-player compatibility too. Given the multiplayer tradition of the Payday series, many fans have speculated on the presence of a single-player mode in the game. To sew up this curiosity, let’s answer this question.

Does Payday 3 have single-player?

The devs have confirmed that Payday 3 can also be enjoyed as a single-player game.

Despite the series’ renowned cooperative multiplayer experience, Overkill Software has taken an inclusive approach to its title by extending it to those who love to play solo.

One of the game’s other studios – Starbreeze Studios – addressed the game’s single-player and multiplayer functionality via their Global Brand Director Almir Listo. “You will be able to play by yourself, but I do believe you will have to have a connection in order to play, because it’s made in Unreal Engine and has cross-progression and cross-play, I do believe we need you to be online,” he said.

Just like its previous installments, Payday 3 promises a rich narrative that revolves around heists. Players can expect to immerse themselves in detailed scenarios, each with a compelling storyline that unfolds with every mission accomplished. The single-player mode is likely to enhance this experience by allowing gamers to delve into the narrative at their own pace.

Payday 3 is set to be another thrilling, exhilarating FPS experience that will steal your attention.

