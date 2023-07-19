Payday 3 PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

If you’re preparing for an adrenaline-fueled heist in Payday 3, it’s time to deck out your gear with the right PC equipment. With the game’s release inching closer, here are the Payday 3 PC minimum and recommended requirements.

The expectations for Payday 3 are high and the game promises to deliver a level of immersion and graphical fidelity that makes heisting even more hazardous. To accommodate these advanced features, your rig will need to be in top shape.

If Overkill Software follows the same pattern for Payday 3, it might not demand an ultra-high-end machine. However, with the continuous evolution of gaming tech, we can expect the third iteration to leverage more advanced features, meaning a more robust setup is required.

Payday 3 minimum system specs

The minimum specs will still allow Payday 3 to run at a great pace, and while it may not be that flashy, you’ll still be able to enjoy the heist shooter to a more than enjoyable degree:

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-9400F

: Intel Core i5-9400F Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1650 (4 GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1650 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 11

This should be enough to enjoy the game, but if you’re looking for a more optimal experience, you should check out the recommended requirements.

Payday 3 recommended system specs

Upping the ante here, check out the complete recommended system specs for Payday 3 to make the art of crime silky smooth:

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K

: Intel Core i7-9700K Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1080 (8GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1080 (8GB) DirectX: Version 12

That just about wraps up all of the PC specs for Payday 3, no matter which route you go. We also have a ton of other guides to get you ready for Overkill’s newest title:

