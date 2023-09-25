How many people play Payday 3? Player count in 2023

Payday 3 has finally arrived but how many people are heisting in the game so far? Here’s the player count for Payday 3 in 2023.

After a lot of anticipation, Starbreeze Studios has finally released Payday 3 — the long-awaited follow-up to the beloved heist FPS Payday 2. Fans across the world are currently gearing up and putting their masks on to enjoy some action-packed (or stealth-based) heists in the game.

The Payday franchise offers a unique take on the co-op shooter genre as it allows players to creatively complete heists, whether you’re storming into a location guns blazing, or opting for a quiet approach that will see you get all the goods without being noticed.

You may be wondering exactly how many players are jumping into Payday 3 at launch, so here’s the current player count for the game in 2023.

Starbreeze Studios The Payday franchise is extremely popular for co-op experiences.

How many people play Payday 3?

According to SteamDB, Payday 3 has had a daily peak player count of approximately 66.286 since the game officially launched on September 21, 2023.

The game got off to a great start, hitting the top of the Steam charts alongside EA Sports FC 24, Cyberpunk 2077, and CS:GO. Unfortunately, there has been a multitude of server issues since launch that have left many players unable to connect to the servers to enjoy the game. This has undoubtedly affected the player count, as well as resulted in an influx of negative reviews.

Once the server issues are fixed, Payday 3 should see a further spike in players so make sure to check back here as we’ll be regularly updating this page with the latest numbers.

