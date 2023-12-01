Payday 3: How to complete Turbid Station in stealth

The Turbid Station heist is the first stealth-only level in Payday 3, so here’s how to complete it without tripping the alarm.

Most heists in Payday 3 allow you to complete them stealth or loud, with your strategy differing depending on which playstyle you’d like to do. There are some heists in the game, however, that force you into either stealth or loud. Turbid Station is one of these.

Arriving in Update 1.0.2, Turbid Station is a remake of Murky Station from Payday 2 and the first legacy heist of Payday 3. It tasks you with infiltrating a trainyard to steal experimental satellite equipment from locked trains.

As always, make sure that you’re using our recommended Payday 3 stealth loadout to ensure you can sneak around guards and cameras effectively.

Here’s how to complete Payday 3 Turbid Station in stealth. We’ve tested this on Normal and Overkill difficulty, so expect some changes in guard layouts and objective spawns.

Contents

Starbreeze Studios

How to stealth Turbid Station in Payday 3

To start off, it should be noted that Turbid Station is a stealth-only heist. Which means if you trip the alarm, you’ll have about a minute to extract or it’s an instant fail. If you haven’t completed the main objective, you’ll also trigger a fail when extracting.

Turbid Station tasks you with stealing two parts of experimental satellite equipment from the trains, but there is also optional loot hidden in additional areas. There are a total of four train cars you need break into if you want to get all the loot, but if you’re just going for the main objective you’ll only need to get two open.

The map is split into three specific areas; there’s the upper levels near where you spawn which is a Public Area, the trainyard which is a Secure Area, and the underground which is a Private Area.

When you start, you’ll want to head down the stairs and check the board on the right-hand side wall. It’ll tell you where mission-critical equipment is located, either on the surface or underground, which is required to open the train cars.

Starbreeze Studios

How to open all four train cars in Turbid Station

Head further down and enter the trainyard. The trains are placed in rows along the tracks, with guards patrolling in the space between each traincar. There are also flying drones with cameras equipped that will spot you.

To get underground, there’s an entrance near your spawn point which takes you down a flight of stairs. You can also drop down (or climb out of) two trap doors located inside the trainyard.

Your best bet is to utilize the space underneath the traincars to move around. Once a guard is walking away, and the red light of a drone is nowhere to be seen, you can move to the next area.

Bear in mind that the whole trainyard is a Secure Area, meaning getting caught while unmasked will trigger a guard to handcuff you. It also means sprinting will alert guards to investigate the noise.

Each train car that holds the loot requires a different method of opening. Once you find a train car that can’t be lockpicked open, you know you’ll need to hack your way inside.

Starbreeze Studios

Along the side of these train cars are small yellow panels you can interact with. This will trigger a small hack that takes around 10-15 seconds to complete. Once that’s done, the train car doors will open.

Once inside, Shade will remark if you’ve found the carriage with the satellite equipment, or one with extra loot. There will also be an extra layer of security; an additional door that requires a specific item or action to open. This can be one of four:

A keycard

An SSD

A hacked phone

An activation on a console from the control room

Once you know which one you need, you’ll need to seek out the corresponding item.

Turbid Station keycard

The keycard can be found in Keycard Storage. The best way to find this is listen for music. If you can hear a song playing (specifically, ‘On The Road’ from the Payday 2 soundtrack), it means the keycards are located nearby. There are three in total in case you need extra ones.

Turbid Station SSD

The SSD is found at the Mobile Control Station. It looks like a little table with a laptop which allows you to view cameras. On the bottom shelf of the table is the SSD you can pick up.

Turbid Station hacked phone

To obtain the hacked phone, you’ll need the Trainyard Supervisor. He roams around the map and carries a phone in his back pocket that you can hack. When you activate the hack you need to stay inside the radius around him until the circle fills up.

One trick is to wait for him to go outside by the waterfront, as you can hack the phone while unmasked. This eliminates any risk in being spotted by guards and cameras while trying to keep up with the supervisor.

Turbid Station control room

In our testing, the Control Room always appeared in the underground. It is currently unknown if it can spawn on the surface.

The Control Room requires you to grab the trainyard employee as a human shield and take him to the scanner. Shove him in front of the scanner and he’ll scan it to open the door. Watch out for the guard inside this room, but head inside and hack the PC.

Interacting with the console will trigger a small time window for you to run back to the train car and open the door. If the timer runs out, you’ll need to do it again.

Starbreeze Studios

Once you’ve secured both satellite parts, the escape will trigger. You can now leave and finish the mission, or secure additional loot. These will be found in the form of solar panels and other mechanical parts inside the other two train cars. You can also find them in wooden crates located underground.

Once you’re happy with the sufficient amount of bags secured, head back to the van to extract and complete Turbid Station without raising the alarm.

Can you complete Turbid Station in loud?

You cannot play Turbid Station in loud, as triggering the alarm will cause the heist to end before the cops turn up. As a legacy heist, Starbreeze has made sure the level plays the same as its original appearance in Payday 2. The mission was designed to be stealth only, and therefore its appearance in Payday 3 also reflects that.

