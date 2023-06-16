Will Payday 3 be cross-platform? Crossplay for Xbox, PlayStation & PC explained

With crossplay and cross-platform progression being a more popular feature today for multiplayer games, you may be wondering if Payday 3 also has it. We’ve got you covered.

Crossplay is a useful feature that allows you to play online multiplayer games with your friends, regardless of what platform they own. This is incredibly useful for anyone who might own a console different from their friends, but will still want to play the same games with them.

Meanwhile, cross-progression across multiple systems means if a player buys the game on another platform, they will be able to pick up their save where they left off without having to start over.

It’s a feature that has become more popular in the last few years, with crossplay available in many modern multiplayer games such as Street Fighter 6, Redfall and Call of Duty.

So for a game with a huge emphasis on co-op gameplay designed from the ground up, you may be wondering: does Payday 3 have crossplay? Here’s what we know.

Starbreeze Studios

Payday 3 crossplay: is it available?

Starbreeze Studios has confirmed that Payday 3 will have crossplay and cross-progression available on launch. This announcement comes from the FAQ posted on the official website.

The FAQ reads: “PAYDAY 3 supports crossplay with all supported platforms, which means that you can play with your friends no matter where they prefer to play. You will also be able to avail of cross-progression, so you can heist from your preferred platform at any time.”

It’s currently unknown if this feature can be toggled on and off, so console players can only play with other console players and so on. It’s also unknown if this will affect how easily moddable the game is on PC.

Now that you know Payday 3 will take advantage of cross-platform functionality, you can check out our Payday 3 page for all the latest news and updates.