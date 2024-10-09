Best Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4 Season 6: Tier list

The Spiritborn class has arrived in Diablo 4 as part of the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Here are the best Spiritborn builds you can craft in Season 6.

A brand new character class in Diablo 4, the Spiritborn is an evolution of the Witch Doctor class from Diablo 3. However, rather than being a voodoo practitioner, the Spiritborn is a shaman who utilizes the power of various spirit animals to battle the forces of Mephisto.

Below, our Diablo 4 Season 6 Spiritborn tier list will break down everything you need to know about the best builds to run for Spiritborn in both PvE and PvP and from early leveling to endgame.

Blizzard Entertainment The Spiritborn class has arrived in Season 6.

Is the Spiritborn good in Season 6?

Yes, the Spiritborn class is ranked as S-tier for both endgame and PvP, as well as A-tier for leveling in Season 6 of Diablo 4. This makes them one of the best classes you can use this season.

This isn’t a surprise as the class is new, and new classes often do well in the meta in Diablo games. Therefore, expect the Spiritborn to be a top-tier class for a long time to come.

Best Spiritborn leveling builds

Tier Build S Quill Volley A Stinger B Crushing Hand C Rocksplitter Thorns

Best leveling Spiritborn build

The best Spiritborn build for leveling is the Quill Volley build that uses the skill of the same name as its main offensive attack. Although the build makes use of the Spiritborn’s Eagle skills, it uses Gorilla as the primary path and Jaguar as the secondary one.

We’ll have a full breakdown of the build and how to assemble it (and all the others) linked to this guide very soon.

Blizzard Entertainment The ultra-powerful Spiritborn class was added in Vessel of Hatred.

Best Spiritborn Endgame builds

Tier Endgame build S Quill Volley A Touch of Death B Evade Eagle C Crushing Hand

Best Endgame Spiritborn build

The best endgame build for the Spiritborn is also the Quill Volley build, check back very soon for a full breakdown of this build and the other brand new Spiritborn builds.

Best Spiritborn PvP builds

Tier PvP build S Quill Volley A Touch of Death B Evade Eagle C Crushing Hand

Best PvP Spiritborn build

Right now, the best PvP build is the Quill Volley, but this is because the PvP meta mirrors the endgame meta at this point in lifespan of the Spiritborn class. In time, it’ll likely become its own thing, but as the class is new, its best classes are still being worked out.

Still, players are having success in PvP with the Quill Volley build, so in this early stage of Season 6, that’s the build we’d recommend.

Our tiers explained

S: The best of the best

The best of the best A: Very good in the current meta

Very good in the current meta B: There might be situations where these can perform well

There might be situations where these can perform well C: Unless you love this class, there are much better options

While Diablo 4’s meta changes every season, its movements tend not to be huge, and we often see the same tried and tested builds rising to the top.

However, as Blizzard tweaks and updates the game, there can be some surprising changes. For example, the Minion Necro was seen as a rather weak build in Seasons 2-3 but became incredibly powerful in Season 4 and beyond.

Therefore expect to see the Spiritborn fall in the meta, at least eventually.

Now that you know which Spiritborn builds are best to use this season in Diablo 4, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Barbarian.