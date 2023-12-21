New LEGO City Space themed sets revealed: Rockets, Spaceships & more

LEGO are shooting for the stars, or at least the local Solar System, with new LEGO City Space-themed sets releasing in 2024.

While LEGO often plays the big names of Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter sets close to the chest, we cannot forget about their original line of LEGO Creator and LEGO Ideas line of sets. However, a recent announcement reveals that LEGO may be stretching their city borders very far.

LEGO is keeping the ball rolling, from the recently announced collaboration with NASA scientists in making a line of LEGO Technic sets based on actual scientific data applicable to space travel with a new line of LEGO City sets with an out-of-this-world space theme.

New LEGO City Space sets coming in 2024

These newly revealed LEGO City Space sets will blast off to a local store near you in early 2024.

LEGO City Space Base and Rocket Launchpad – 60434

The LEGO City Space Base and Rocket Launchpad set will contain 1,422 pieces, making up the mighty rocket, the control tower, and a small space truck. This set features six minifigures of the brave space-faring crew. This set aims to launch on January 1, 2024, and is priced at $134.99.

LEGO City Modular Space Station – 60433

Taking a page out of Interstellar’s book is the LEGO City Modular Space Station, which contains 1,097 pieces that make up the space station’s many pod modules. This set will include six minifigures of astronauts operating the station, is aiming for a release date of January 1, 2024, and will cost $109.99.

LEGO City Space Command Rover and Crane Loader – 60432

The new LEGO City Space Command Rover and Crane Loader set will contain 758 pieces making up the rover and a small alien rock. The eight-wheeled rover carries a crew of four Minifigures, a robot, and a pair of small curious aliens. This set aims for a January 1, 2024, launch date and will be priced at $84.99.

These new LEGO City Space sets would make the perfect gift for any young LEGO fan, while more mature LEGO enthusiasts may want more complex builds for their collection.

LEGO City Space Explorer Rover and Alien Life – 60431

The new LEGO City Space Explorer Rover and Alien Life set will contain 311 pieces, making up the heavy terrain rovers’ tough suspension and small builds of alien terrain and a remote-controlled drone. This set will include two minifigures and two tiny aliens. The rover aims for a January 1, 2024, release date and will cost $34.99.

LEGO City Interstellar Spaceship – 60430

The new LEGO City Interstellar Spaceship contains 240 pieces, making up the light-speed breaking spaceship, a small satellite, and a light-speed engine battery. This set also features one minifigure, a brave astronaut. This set aims for a release date of January 1, 2024, and will cost $19.99.

LEGO City Spaceship and Asteroid Discovery – 60429

The new LEGO City Spaceship and Asteroid Discovery set will contain 126 pieces, making up a small spaceship, a research center, and a crane to carry samples of a new planet. Included are two astronaut minifigures and a small alien. This set will cost $19.99 and aims for a January 1, 2024 release date.

LEGO City Space Construction Mech – 60428

Wrapping up the new LEGO City Space line of sets is the LEGO City Space Construction Mech, containing 140 pieces making up the mech and a small drilling drone. One hard-hatted space construction worker minifigure is included in the set. This set aims to touchdown on January 1, 2024, costing $10.99.

Those are all of the LEGO City Space-themed sets releasing early in 2024. Speaking of new sets, check out the new LEGO Technic and LEGO Star Wars sets releasing next year. If video games are more your speed, check out the new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets releasing in 2024 and the ongoing LEGO x Fortnite collaboration event.

