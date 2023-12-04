New LEGO Creator sets revealed for 2024 releases

Keep those brick separators at the ready because it seems we’ll be getting several new LEGO Creator 3in1 sets sooner than we expected.

The LEGO Creator series is an interesting part of the LEGO line because of the possibilities of creative sets. Truly, the most imaginative and outlandish sets that can’t fit into any other line and cannot be tied to a license, such as LEGO Star Wars, belong in the LEGO Creator series.

LEGO Creator 3in1 sets are the perfect affordable gift for any young LEGO fan due to the three possible builds the set has in mind for them to create, giving a lot of remaking play potential to the builder. So fans will be happy to know that even more 3in1 sets are coming very soon.

New LEGO Creator 3in1 sets coming early next year

The upcoming LEGO Creator 3in1 sets have been revealed by European retailer “JB Spielwaren”, and will be on their way to the shelves from January 1, 2024.

So fans will not have too long to wait for the new sets, meaning they could make an ideal late Christmas present, New Year’s gift, or a fantastic way to treat yourself with any gift money you received.

Best LEGO Creator 3in1 sets releasing in 2024

LEGO Creator Wild Safari Animals – 31150

The LEGO Creator Wild Safari 3in1 set contains 780 pieces, which can create multiple builds: a Lion, Butterfly, and tree, a Gazelle and its Calf, or the main article, which is the Giraffe with a flamingo and tree.

LEGO Creator Space Astronaut – 31152

The LEGO Creator Space Astronaut set will contain 647 pieces that can be made into a fully articulated astronaut, a spaceship, or an adventurous space pup. All of these come with a stand to give the sets a zero-gravity feel.

LEGO Creator Retro Camera – 31147

The LEGO Creator Retro Camera set contains 261 pieces, which can make up three potential builds: first said retro camera and some film that can fit inside, an old handheld digital video camera, or an ancient small television with an antenna.

LEGO Creator Flatbed Truck and Helicopter – 31146

The LEGO Creator Flatbed Truck and Helicopter set will contain 270 pieces that can make up one of three builds. The aforementioned flatbed truck and helicopter, a pair of cars one of which is a hot rod, and a HGV truck and a small plane.

Speaking of new releases, we’ll also be receiving a handful of new LEGO Harry Potter sets very soon, as well as these LEGO Creator 3in1 sets.

LEGO Creator Flowers in Watering Can – 31149

The LEGO Creator Flowers in Watering Can set contains 420 pieces making up three potential builds. A watering can being used as a flowerpot, a yellow rainboot again being used as a flowerpot, and a pair of birds resting on a flowerbed.

LEGO Creator Retro Roller Skate – 31148

The LEGO Creator Retro Roller Skate Set contains 342 pieces that can make one of three potential groovy 1980’s builds: the Retro Roller Skate, which features a space on the heal that you can cover with your own original designs, a skateboard, and a boombox.

Those are the major LEGO creator 3in1 sets that are coming in early 2024, all of these would make a great gift for all ages of LEGO fans both young and old.