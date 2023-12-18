LEGO Star Wars Justifier Gunship gets $20 discount at Amazon in holiday deal

Amazon has discounted the LEGO Star Wars Justifier Gunship by $20 in this killer holiday deal at Amazon.

Attention LEGO and Star Wars fans, For a limited time, you blast off into epic space adventures while saving 20% on LEGO’s highly detailed The Justifier starship set from The Bad Batch series.

Usually almost $170, right now you can snag this 1,022-piece construction kit with a healthy $20 discount. That means savings on a big set loaded with recognizable characters and authentic features to delight experienced builders and young Padawans alike.

Article continues after ad

The Justifier itself impresses with its sleek yet imposing shape, fold-out landing gear, spring-loaded shooters, and cockpit for a Cad Bane Minifigure. Speaking of figures, you also get fan-favorite Omega, as well as Hunter and Fennec Shand to act out daring rescues from Bane’s clutches.

Article continues after ad

Kids can recreate scenes of Omega trapped in the detention cell before Hunter breaks her out. Or, they can craft their own space-hopping stories. The possibilities are endless for imaginative fun.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars Justifier Starship

Amazon

With step-by-step instructions suitable for ages nine and up, new builders can smoothly assemble an instantly recognizable Star Wars spacecraft. It makes an immersive solo project or exciting group gift.

Blast off with 20% savings on this stunning starship while the Force-powered deal lasts. For a limited time, Star Wars fans fly away with LEGO’s The Justifier set. Let the space adventures begin.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad