LEGO Twilight is a real thing after reaching 10,000 votes

LEGO Twilight is becoming a reality thanks to a successful LEGO Ideas campaign.

A fan-designed LEGO Twilight set of the Cullen House is coming to life thanks to the LEGO Ideas campaign.

The LEGO Ideas campaign may be one of the most unique things the lauded toy manufacturer does. Officially starting in 2014, the initiative allows users to submit their own ideas for sets. Once submitted, the community votes and projects that get more than 10,000 votes are considered to be produced.

The result has been some truly unique sets that have opened the door for exciting sets based on original ideas, like an Exo Suit based on classic LEGO Space collections or Birds based on…well, birds.

But the real highlight of LEGO Ideas is how it opens the door for new licensed properties, like the iconic Ghostbusters Ecto-1 or the first LEGO Minecraft set. The latest approved project follows in that vein, tying into the popular Twilight franchise.

LEGO Twilight: Cullen House Fan Idea set is getting made

Announced via the LEGO Ideas Blog, the LEGO Twilight: Cullen House set is going into production.

Designed by Nick Micheels (aka LobsterThermidor), the set is designed to include a detailed recreation of the iconic Cullen House from the Twilight films. The set is proposed at a staggering 2,995 pieces and includes four mini-figures: Bella, Edward, Jacob, and an “extraordinarily pale” Carlisle.

LEGO The LEGO Twilight: Cullen House is proposed at nearly 3,000 pieces and includes four mini-figs.

In addition to everything fans need to build the iconic Cullen House, the proposed set will include a brick-built werewolf, a display of all the Cullens’ graduation caps, and a baseball bat and glove, all in the name of recreating the film’s most iconic moments.

That Cullen House is getting made also opens the door for further Twilight sets. We’ve seen this happen in the past, as the LEGO Ideas Minecraft set opened the door for a Minecraft collaboration that continues to this day.

It’s also an increasingly unusual victory. Sets based on licensed properties have a much harder time getting made. Past LEGO Ideas projects, such as Legend of Zelda, EVE Online Ships, and the X-Men’s X-Mansion, have been rejected for any number of reasons, including licensing issues, the complexity of required molds, and subject matter deemed inappropriate for the brand.

Further details on LEGO Twilight: Cullen House, including pricing and availability, will be announced at a later date. The Cullen House joins a slew of other 2023 projects that made the cut, including the Polaroid Onestep SX-70 camera and the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage from Hocus Pocus.

