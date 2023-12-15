Want to spoil the young Harry Potter fan in your life? Look no further. We have highlighted the best LEGO Harry Potter gifts for kids and where you can buy each of them.

LEGO’s Harry Potter collection is extremely popular among LEGO builders and Harry Potter fans of all ages.

We have already compiled a list of the best LEGO Harry Potter Collectors’ Edition kits. However, the latter sets are designed for adults aged 18 and up.

So what about the kids? Surely they should be allowed to join in the fun while you are clicking together the bricks of your intricately designed LEGO Harry Potter kit.

Well, we have you covered. With the following sets, you can keep the young Harry Potter fans in your life preoccupied for hours on end. Each kit included in this list offers an immersive building and playing experience.

In addition, some of the sets featured here will, unfortunately, be discontinued soon. So, whether you want to grab it for Christmas or an upcoming birthday, don’t hesitate. It is best to get them before it is too late. Nervous that the kids might discover them? Don’t worry. You can always hide them in the Room of Requirement.

1. LEGO Harry Potter 12 Grimmauld Place — 76408

LEGO

This set will leave Harry Potter fans aged eight and up in awe. How so, you may ask? Well, the LEGO-reimagined 12 Grimmauld Place may look like a garden-variety townhouse, but we can assure you, that it is not. Indeed, the kit transforms to reveal the Order of the Phoenix’s headquarters.

This kit promises an immersive building experience. However, the fun doesn’t stop there. When completed, the 1083-brick kit will allow them to relive iconic scenes that took place at the Order’s headquarters.

Of course, they can also explore their imagination and create thrilling moments with the nine minifigures included in the set. The latter includes Harry, Hermione, nearly the whole Weasley clan, Sirius Black, and Nymphadora Tonks.

The brick-build HQ features several true-to-the-original details and accessories. It measures 11 inches tall, nine inches wide, and four inches deep.

This kit, along with several other LEGO Harry Potter kits retiring in 2023, will be discontinued at the end of the year. So it is best to grab it sooner, rather than later.

2. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train Set with Hogsmeade Station — 76423

LEGO

Treat the young Potterhead in your life with a train trip to Hogsmeade. All aboard the Hogwarts Express.

Designed for Harry Potter fans aged eight and up, this 1074-piece set features a LEGO-reimagined version of the Hogwarts Express, and the Hogsmeade train station. But what about the village? Well, if you don’t have the LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Visit kit, you will have to use your imagination. But, for good measure, we have added where you can buy the latter set.

Measuring three inches tall, two inches wide, and 23 inches long, the LEGO replica of the iconic steam train features an engine, a coal car, and a duo of passenger carriages.

There is also an array of authentic elements. Eight minifigures, including Harry, Ron, Hermione, Hagrid, and Draco Malfoy are included.

• Buy the LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Visit from Walmart

3. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets —76389

LEGO

Comprising the most bricks of all the sets featured here, the LEGO-reimagined Chamber of Secrets is sure to provide young Harry Potter fans aged nine and up with a thrilling building experience.

However, the thrills don’t stop there. When completed, you can recreate scenes from the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Measuring 15.5 inches tall, 15.5 inches wide, and four inches deep, this modular kit features several feature-filled rooms. Up top, you have Hogwarts. Then, down below, you have the eerie chamber to which you can slither in via a slide. In addition, you can open a secret corridor to reveal the Basilisk snake’s hidden entrance. A figure of the latter is included.

The kit features 11 minifigures, including a special, glow-in-the-dark Nearly Headless Nick and exclusive golden Voldemort. Now that’s neat.

4. LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive — 75968

LEGO

This kit is sure to provide oodles of enjoyment for Potterheads aged eight and up. There are loads of fun to be had by recreating Harry’s iconic escape from 4 Privet Drive.

The 797-piece set comes with a brick-built version of the Dursley’s home, replete with several authentic features, such as a letter-box slot. The latter allows you to recreate the scene where mail pours down the chimney. The house measures six inches tall, six inches wide, and four inches deep. The Weasleys’ flying Ford Anglia is also included.

The set features minifigures of Harry, Ron, the Dursley clan, and Dobby. There are also an array of authentic accessories.

If you ever wanted to help Harry escape from 4 Privet Drive, or just go for a leisurely drive (or fly) in a Ford Anglia, now is the time. This set will be retired at the end of 2023.

5. LEGO Harry Potter The Battle of Hogwarts — 76415

LEGO

An iconic battle between good and evil portrayed in LEGO format, this kit is a must-have for Harry Potter fans aged nine and up.

Comprising of 730 pieces, the LEGO Harry Potter The Battle of Hogwarts will provide hours of thrills. The building experience is immersive. However, young Potterheads will be even more thrilled when the kit is completed.

With this set, you can pick up your want and recreate an iconic scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. But on whose side are you?

The set includes six minifigures, including Harry and Voldemort, each with a want and spell-casting element. A figure of Nagini is also present. A Sword of Gryffindor accessory is also included.

The modular castle stands 11 inches tall, 17.5 inches wide, and four-and-a-half inches deep.

6. LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig — 75979

LEGO

Designed for ages 10 and up, this 630-piece, LEGO-reimagined Hedwig will make for a great display piece in your child’s room. However, there is much more to this brick-built owl than what the eye perceives.

The LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig set features moving wings. All you have to do is turn a handle and it will look like Hedwig is taking flight, ready to deliver a letter.

The LEGO recreation of everybody’s favorite owl measures seven inches from beak to tail. The wingspan comes in at 13 inches.

This set will be retired at the end of 2023. So it is best to grab it now.

Each of these LEGO Harry Potter sets will undoubtedly bring a smile to your kids’ face. Each kit offers an immersive building and thrilling playing experience. In addition, you can join in the fun. Just remember, it is their gift. So don’t go and build it all by yourself. Even if you want to.

