LEGO Technic NASA collaboration sets revealed: Ships, Planets & more

LEGO aims for the stars in a new collab with NASA scientists in the form of new LEGO Technic sets coming next year.

LEGO Technic sets consist of detailed, complex builds of vehicles, often licensed racing cars, construction, and farming vehicles aimed at LEGO enthusiasts who enjoy the heavily mechanical sets with many physical functions. These are very different from the average LEGO Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel lines of sets.

LEGO has teamed up with NASA scientists to create a new line of LEGO Technic Space vehicle sets that, while non-existent, are based on actual scientific data that could be applied in the field of space and planetary exploration.

New LEGO Technic space sets coming soon

These new space-inspired LEGO Technic sets plan to land on Earth during the first quarter of 2024.

LEGO Technic Space Mars Crew Exploration Rover – 42180

The new LEGO Technic Mars Crew Exploration Rover set will contain 1,599 pieces making up the rover and pieces of Mars-bound equipment ready to examine the red planet. This set will cost $149.99 and plans to land on Mars’ sister Earth on March 1, 2024.

LEGO Technic Space Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit – 42179

The new LEGO Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit set will contain 526 pieces, making up the functioning model of our little blue planet and its moon orbiting the Sun. This set will be priced at $79.99 and plans to be in orbit of most retailers on March 1, 2024.

The LEGO Technic series has many sets in its line available for all ages, both for young LEGO fans and mature LEGO enthusiasts, making it the perfect gift.

LEGO Technic Space Surface Space Loader LT78 – 42178

The new LEGO Technic Surface Space Loader LT78 set will contain 435 pieces, making up the load-lifting vehicle and functioning suspension to handle the rough terrain of Mars. This set will be priced at $34.99 and will be available at most retailers on March 1, 2024.

LEGO Technic Space VTOL Heavy Cargo Spaceship LT81 – 42181

The new LEGO Technic VTOL Heavy Cargo Spaceship LT81 set will contain 1,365 pieces, making up the massive space-faring ship hauling cargo across the universe, and comes with a retractable claw to pick up the cargo container. This set will be priced at $99.99 and will fly across the galaxy onto store shelves on March 1, 2024.

Those are all the new sets introduced for this new LEGO Technic Space line. Much like NASA, we hope this experimental collaboration pays off with more extremely detailed and functioning LEGO Technic sets. For now, consider checking out other upcoming LEGO Technic sets next year.