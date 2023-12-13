New LEGO Marvel sets revealed for 2024: X-Men, Spider-Man & more

Grab your web-shooters and Wolverine claws because new LEGO Marvel sets have been revealed and are on their way for an early 2024 release.

LEGO always seems to be up to something worth checking out whether it’s the LEGO Star Wars line or playing the brand new LEGO x Fortnite in-game collaboration event. LEGO keeps themselves busy, to say the least.

Marvel also has a lot in the works with the MCU both in the cinema and on Disney+, so LEGO may either be playing catchup or giving us a taste of what’s to come in these new LEGO Marvel sets on their way in 2024.

New LEGO Marvel sets coming in 2024

Here are the newly revealed LEGO Marvel sets heading to shelves in early 2024.

LEGO Marvel X-Men X-Jet – 76281

Starting strong is the LEGO Marvel X-Men X-Jet set from the upcoming X-Men ’97 show, containing 359 pieces that make up the iconic jet. Four minifigures feature in this set, including Cyclops, Wolverine, Magneto, and Rouge, all of whom can fit into the plane as they take the fight to the master of magnetism. This set is aiming for a release date of January 1, 2024, and is priced at $84.99.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man vs. Sandman: Final Battle – 76280

The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Vs. Sandman: Final Battle set finalizes the climatic brawl from Spider-Man No Way Home in 347 Pieces. This set includes a build of the Sandman and three minifigures: Spider-Man, The Lizard, and Electro. This set will be priced at $37.99 and is available to pick up from January 1, 2024.

The best part about this set is its pairing with the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Final Battle (76261) set (pictured below), finally adding Sandman and the Lizard in the final fight of Spider-Man No Way Home. Consider picking this LEGO setup as well to complete the collection.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Motorcycle Chase: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock – 76275

Sticking with Spider-Man comes the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Motorcycle Chase: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock set containing 77 pieces. This set features two minifigures, Spider-Man with his trusty motorcycle and Doc Ock who’s slowly being overtaken by Venom. This set will be web-swinging onto shelves for $9.99 on January 1, 2024.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Race Car & Venom Green Goblin – 76279

Swinging with a different web-slinger is the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Race Car & Venom Green Goblin, containing 227 pieces. The set features two minifigures of Green Goblin being overtaken by Venom, Spider-Man, and Spider-Gwen, aka Ghost-Spider. This set will be priced at $34.99 and aims to ship out on January 1, 2024.

LEGO Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot – 76282

Shooting off to space is the LEGO Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot set containing 566 pieces making up Rocket Raccoon and a sole Minifigure of Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Rocket comes with complete articulation as well as a pair of deadly blasters to end arguments on whether or not he’s a raccoon. This set is priced at $59.99 and is heading for shelves on January 1, 2024.

LEGO Marvel Rocket’s Warbird vs. Ronan – 76278

Staying with the Guardians of the Galaxy comes the LEGO Marvel Rocket’s Warbird vs. Ronan set containing 290 pieces making up. The set also comes with two minifigures of Rocket Raccoon and the evil Ronan. This set aims to fly off on January 1, 2024, and will cost $37.99.

LEGO Marvel War Machine Mech Armor – 76277

Last, but not least is the new LEGO Marvel War Machine Mech Armor set. This new entry to the Marvel Mech armor LEGO sets contains 154 pieces and a Minifigure of James Rhodes, aka War Machine. The set features full articulation, wrist and shoulder-mounted cannons, and a pilot seat for Rhodey to command the mighty mech. This set will blast off on January 1, 2024, and is priced at $14.99.

Those are all of the new LEGO Marvel sets revealed for an early 2024 release so far, most of those would make a great present for the young LEGO fans, whereas mature LEGO enthusiasts may want a more challenging build, say maybe the new LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower for example.

