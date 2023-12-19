We highlight the best LEGO Architecture sets designed for architecture aficionados aged 18 and up, and where you can buy each one of them.

The LEGO Architecture collection comprises of exquisitely-designed sets, intricately designed to resemble iconic structures, historic buildings, and the picturesque skylines of cities.

Every LEGO Architecture model provides not only an immersive building experience. Each set makes for an awe-inspiring centerpiece, whether you display it in your home or in your office.

We have rounded up the best LEGO Architecture sets for adults (indeed, these kits were made for architecture aficionados aged 18 and up). We have also included where you can buy each one of them.

In addition, we suggest that you keep a keen eye on the list. One of these LEGO Architecture models will be retiring at the end of the year.

1. LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal — 21056

LEGO

The Taj Mahal is undoubtedly one of the most iconic structures ever constructed. The beautifully designed, ivory-white marble mausoleum was commissioned in 1931 by Shah Jahan, the fifth Mughal emperor. Why? Well, love, really. He had it built to house the tomb of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

LEGO’s recreation of this architectural masterpiece looks remarkable. It features several authentic details reminiscent of the original. The set features the bulbous main dome and an array of interior details, such as the tombs of Mumtaz Mahal and Shah Jahan.

Comprising of 2022 bricks, the LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal set is sure to provide you with an immersive building experience as you construct this brick-built replica. It measures eight inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 10 inches deep.

2. LEGO Architecture Himeji Castle — 21060

LEGO

This LEGO Architecture set celebrates the beauty of one of the most iconic buildings in Japan, the Himeji Castle. Dating back to 1333, this legendary landmark is the largest castle in Japan. It is also the most visited.

So, if you have had the opportunity to visit the “White Heron Castle”, why not reminisce about it with LEGO? Haven’t been? Not to worry. When building this LEGO recreation, you can always immerse yourself in the dream of visiting.

Comprising of 2125 pieces, this kit features the most bricks of any LEGO Architecture model on this list. It undoubtedly promises an intricate building experience, which will leave you smiling. Just look at the details.

The set features an array of authentic elements, such as the castle’s turrets and walkways. Lifting off the top of the castle reveals the interior. What’s more, there are three buildable cherry trees to add a pop of color to the castle.

The set measures seven-and-a-half inches tall, 12.5 inches wide, and 10.5 inches deep. It will make for a picture-perfect centerpiece.

3. LEGO Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza — 21058

LEGO

This LEGO Architecture set allows you to transport yourself to ancient Egypt. The Great Pyramid of Giza is one of the most iconic structures in the history of the world. Well, since it was constructed out of a whopping 2.3 million stone blocks nearly 4600 years ago.

Now, you can recreate this historical landmark in brick format. Rest assured, the set doesn’t comprise of as many pieces as the original. However, the 1476 bricks of this kit will undoubtedly provide you with a smile-inducing building experience.

The LEGO-reimagined, brick-built model features myriad authentic elements reminiscent of the of the original. But on a much smaller scale. Measuring eight inches tall, 13.5 inches wide, and 12.5 inches deep, it makes for a beautiful display piece.

The cross-section kit includes an array of intricate details. Lifting off the outer shell of the pyramid reveals the stone-moving system, which may, or may not, have been used during the real-life pyramid’s construction. Viewed from the back, you can take a closer look at the chambers and main tunnels.

What’s more, the set features the surrounding landscape. There are two small pyramids, a duo of mortuary temples, Sphinx statues, a workers’ village, and an obelisk. It also features a section of the Nile River, replete with two ancient boats.

4. LEGO Architecture The White House — 21054

LEGO

Have you spotted the retiring LEGO Architecture set on this list yet? Not? Well, here is it. Indeed, the brick-built (LEGOs, that is) The White House will be discontinued at the end of 2023.

So, if you fancy yourself becoming the next president of the U.S., it’s best to enter the race (to get this kit) sooner, rather than later. Surely you don’t want to miss the opportunity of taking a seat in the Oval Office?

The LEGO Architecture The White House set recreates the neo-classical design of this iconic building with 1483 bricks. The kit measures four inches tall, 18 inches wide, and seven inches in depth. Following the immersive building experience provided by this model, the kit will look marvelous when displayed in your home or in your office (of the Oval variety, maybe?).

5. LEGO Architecture Singapore — 21057

LEGO

LEGO offers several city skyline-inspired LEGO Architecture sets. However, currently, this is the only model exclusively designed for architecture aficionados aged 18 and up.

This LEGO recreation of Singapore features several of the city’s most iconic buildings, such as the Marina Bay Sands, the OCBC Centre, and One Raffles Place. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay are also present.

However, the kit not only includes buildings. You can attach several elements to recreate the Singapore River and trees.

The set comprises 827 pieces. It measures six-and-a-half inches tall, 11 inches wide, and three-and-a-half inches deep.

Each of these LEGO Architecture will make for a great gift — for yourself or a fellow lover of architecture — for adults aged 18 and up. With each build, you will be transported to the place you are building. In addition, if you haven’t yet visited, these kits will undoubtedly make you want to travel to the real-life structure to admire its architecture.

