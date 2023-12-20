Wondering where to buy LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets? We’ve got you covered with all current and upcoming sets.

LEGO is enjoying its video game partnership with the Super Mario interactive play sets and upcoming Animal Crossing sets. That’s not even mentioning the incredibly successful ongoing LEGO x Fortnite in-game collaboration event.

But, think we may be forgetting about the fastest thing alive, Sonic the Hedgehog, who has his own line of LEGO sets. Thankfully, Sonic’s LEGO sets have yet to retire, so buying directly from the LEGO Store to take advantage of their LEGO Insiders program is the best course of action.

Where to buy LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets

The blue blur has appeared in a surprising amount of LEGO sets hidden in his shiny red sneakers.

LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone – 21331

Let’s start where it all began with the LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set. This set contains 1,125 pieces making up the iconic Sonic level, palm trees, checkpoint, loop-de-loop, and small builds of Dr. Eggman and two Badniks to cause Sonic trouble. Green Hill zone set features one Minifigure of Sonic the Hedgehog with the Chaos Emeralds. This set is priced $79.99 at the LEGO Store.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman’s Death Egg Robot – 76993

We’ll now be delving into the “Classic Sonic Era” with the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman’s Death Egg Robot set, which contains 615 pieces making up the giant Death Egg mech. This set features two minifigures of Sonic and Dr. Eggman and a “Spring” firing mechanism to launch Sonic at the mighty mech. This set is priced $59.99 at the LEGO Store.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge – 76994

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge set contains 802 pieces, making up the iconic zone and Eggman’s walker. This set features three minifigures of Sonic, Amy Rose, and Dr. Eggman and a “Spring” firing system to blast Sonic through the level and take down old Eggface’s scheme. This set is $99.99 at the LEGO Store.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Amy’s Animal Rescue Island – 76992

The LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Amy’s Animal Rescue Island set contains 388 pieces, making up a small island covered in Flickies needing help and a destructible hill with a Chaos Emerald inside. This LEGO set features two minifigures of Amy Rose and Miles “Tails” Prower. This set is $49.99 at the LEGO Store.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane – 76991

The LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane set contains making up the iconic Tornado and the lab where Tails works on his plane as well as a Buzz Bomber Badnik. This set features two minifigures of Sonic and Tails just hanging out and taking it easy. This set is $39.99 from at LEGO Store.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge – 76990

The LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge set contains 292 pieces making up the “Spring” firing system, which blasts Sonic through the challenge and several small builds of an archway, stopping ramp, DJ booth, and beach chair. This set features one minifigure, Sonic the Hedgehog, just chilling. This set is $34.99 at the LEGO Store.

LEGO BrickHeadz Sonic the Hedgehog – 40627

The LEGO BrickHeadz Sonic the Hedgehog set contains 139 pieces, making up a great display figure of the blue blur holding his iconic gold ring. This set is $9.99 at the LEGO Store.

LEGO BrickHeadz Miles “Tails” Prower – 40628

The LEGO BrickHeadz Miles “Tails” Prower set contains 131 pieces, making up Sonic’s trustworthy sidekick holding his reliable spanner, ready to fix up anything that Sonic inevitably breaks. This set is $9.99 at the LEGO Store.

While the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets may be an excellent gift for any young LEGO fan, the LEGO BrickHeadz Sonic sets can make for a fantastic gift for the older LEGO enthusiast in your life.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Shadow’s Escape – 76995

Entering the “Modern Sonic Era” is the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Shadow’s Escape, containing 196 pieces, a Shadow the Hedgehog minifigure wearing his iconic air shoes, and inhibitor rings. This set features a stasis pod, which Shadow can escape from, brandishing a Dr Eggman logo, a status decal of Shadow inside, his iconic motorcycle from Shadow’s game, and a RhinoBot containing a Cucky. This set is $19.99 at the LEGO Store.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech – 76996

The Sonic The Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech set contains 276 pieces, making up the mech, glider, and a small build of the Master Emerald. This set also features two minifigures of Knuckles the Echidna and Rouge the Bat, making their LEGO debut with this set. This set is $34.99 and will become available from January 1, 2024.

Those are all the existing and upcoming LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets available to order now. Most of these sets are based in the “Classic Sonic Era,” whereas the newer ones seem to be peeking into the “Modern Sonic Era,” with LEGO sets appearing to be based on scenes from Sonic Adventure 2.

This is a safe bet if LEGO aims to make more LEGO Sonic sets since it is considered the best Sonic the Hedgehog game in the franchise. It’s easy to expect new sets with the third Sonic movie and third season of Sonic Prime on the horizon, so Sonic fans can expect to eat well for a while.

