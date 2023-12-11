New LEGO Technic sets coming early in 2024

Here’s every LEGO Technic set already confirmed for 2024 and how much each of them will cost.

LEGO has announced the new LEGO Technic sets coming in 2024. We have rounded up each of these kits and how much you can expect to pay for them as soon as they become available.

What’s more, you won’t have to wait so long for them to arrive on the shelves or online. Each of the kits listed here is scheduled to arrive at the very start of the new year.

1. LEGO Technic John Deere 9700 Forage Harvester — 42168

LEGO

The LEGO Technic John Deere 9700 Forage Harvester promises an immersive building and playing experience for farming fans aged nine and up.

However, that does not mean older LEGO builders can’t enjoy it. Indeed, if you are a farmer who owns a real-life John Deere forage harvester, why not grab the LEGO-reimagined version to display in your home or office?

The kit comprises 559 pieces. It measures four inches tall, eight-and-half inches wide, and 10 inches long.

Dressed in John Deere’s classic green hue, the set features several authentic elements to resemble the real thing. The LEGO model is equipped with rear steering, and a forage header tool, which can be raised and lowered. The latter item’s cutting blades can also spin.

This set will be priced at $39.99.

2. LEGO Technic Mack LR Electric Garbage Truck — 42167

LEGO

Finished building this LEGO model and want to get rid of the plastic baggies? Get ready to recycle. It is, after all, the best thing to do with those unwanted plastics.

Inspired by Mack’s electric garbage truck, this LEGO Technic model introduces young LEGO builders to not only engineering, but to recycling. Comprising 503 pieces and several authentic functions, it will provide kids aged eight and up with an educational building and playing experience. It is immersive, too. Who said recycling can’t be fun?

The LEGO-reimagined garbage truck features front-axle steering functionality, opening doors, and a side loader to grab, lift and tip garbage cans. You will have to stick with the LEGO garbage cans, though, as this set measures three-and-a-half inches tall, three inches wide, and nine inches long.

This set will be priced at $32.99.

3. LEGO Technic NEOM McLaren Extreme E Race Car — 42166

LEGO

Inspired by NEOM McLaren’s Extreme E racing car, this LEGO Technic reimagining promises a thrilling playing experience for anyone aged seven and up. Comprising of 252 pieces, this set allows you to immerse yourself into the world of Extreme E, an international racing series where electric SUVs compete in the most remote parts of the world.

Remote parts of the world, you say? Indeed, this LEGO Technic vehicle doesn’t need to be relegated to only the tarmac. Thanks to its chunky, off-road tires, it can go anywhere. So, when the sun comes out, don’t hesitate to take it off the beaten track.

A neat feature, the LEGO version of NEOM McLaren’s Extreme E racer has a pull-back function. This allows you to get the car going by simply pulling it back and releasing it.

This LEGO-reimagined race car measures three inches tall, four inches wide, and seven inches long.

This set will be priced at $26.99.

4. LEGO Technic Off-Road Race Buggy — 42164

LEGO

Don’t let the number of pieces of this LEGO Technic set fool you. Where it may not take too long to build it, it is sure to provide a fun-filled playing experience for anyone aged eight and up. The LEGO-reimagined off-road buggy comprises of 219 pieces. However, every one of the latter comes together to create a great piece of kit.

The LEGO Technic Off-Road Race Buggy is equipped with a moving four-cylinder engine. That’s neat. It also features flex steering, which allows it to tilt from side to side, and a rear suspension system.

Unfortunately, there is no pull-back function. But don’t let that stop you from immersing yourself in the off-road racing experience.

This LEGO Technic set measures three-and-a-half inches tall, four inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long. It will be priced at $19.99.

5. LEGO Technic Heavy-Duty Bulldozer — 42163

LEGO

If you are planning on grabbing the LEGO Technic NEOM McLaren Extreme E Race Car set when it is released at the start of 2024, you might want to add add this LEGO-reimagined heavy-duty bulldozer to your cart. Why? Well, in short, ramps.

Indeed, with this set you can create ramps for your other LEGO vehicles get some air. But that is just one use for the LEGO Technic Heavy-Duty Bulldozer. You can do so many more. Just use your imagination.

Designed for LEGO builders aged seven and up, the set comprises of 195 pieces. It measures three inches tall, three inches wide, and four inches long.

The set features an array of authentic functions. The blade can be raised and lowered. The tracks also move.

This LEGO Technic kit will be priced at $12.99.

Each of these sets will be released on January 1, 2024. Although five have been confirmed, here’s hoping LEGO will introduce more LEGO Technic sets throughout next year, especially models designed for more experienced builders. We will keep you updated as soon as more new LEGO Technic and other sets are announced.

Want to know what else you can expect from LEGO in the new year? Well, we have you covered. We have created comprehensive lists, which we have added below, of the new LEGO Harry Potter, LEGO Creator, and LEGO Speed Champions kits confirmed for 2024.