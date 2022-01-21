My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble battle royale: release date, hero roster & leaks

Ultra-popular anime series My Hero Academia is getting its very own battle royale title, “Ultra Rumble,” to be released by Bandai Namco ⁠— here’s what we know about the 24-player game so far, including release date, roster, open beta, and more.

My Hero Academia has become one of the biggest anime franchises since its debut in 2016, with fans across the globe falling in love with the world of “quirks” and heroes.

Now developers Bandai Namco are tapping into that ever-growing passion with an all-new battle royale title, which is expected to be a team-based player-vs-player title that pits three teams of eight against each other in a fresh spin on the genre popularised by Fortnite, Warzone, and more.

Here’s what we know about My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble.

Release date & platforms

Is MHA: Ultra Rumble free-to-play?

Roster

Trailers

Gameplay

Ultra Rumble beta

MHA release date & platforms

Right now there is no known release date for My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble, with developers Bandai Namco keeping their cards close to their chest ⁠— for now, at least.

Considering the game is already hosting a testing beta, however, Dexerto expects the anime-themed battle royale will be aiming for a 2022 release date. This could give the developers time to pivot things from the beta, before dropping the full title within the next few months.

Ultra Rumble will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and should make the jump to next-gen gaming consoles soon after too.

Is MHA: Ultra Rumble free to play?

The Ultra Rumble battle royale, set entirely in My Hero Academia’s quirk-filled world, will be free to play, Bandai Namco confirmed during their official reveal in January.

Dexerto is expecting the MHA game will then sell skins and cosmetics for the heroes in return for in-game currency, which will keep the game F2P long into the future.

Hero roster

Bandai Namco has revealed twelve characters from the My Hero Academia series will be included in the game’s launch roster, including main characters Midoriya, Bakugo, Uraraka, and plenty more.

Fan favorites like Todoroki, All Might, and Toga are also included in the original twelve, though their powers have not yet been revealed by the developers.

Advertisement

Here’s the full launch roster:

Midoriya

Bakugo

Todoroki

Asui

Uraraka

All Might

Cementoss

Mt Lady

Shigaraki

Dabi

Toga

Mr Compress

The My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble developers have also confirmed on the reveal website that more playable characters will be added as DLC after the title launches.

Trailers

Check out the latest trailer below, which reveals opening snippets from the new My Hero Academia battle royale, and some playable characters.

Gameplay

My Hero Academia’s first foray into the battle royale genre will bring a few twists and turns to the tried-and-true, everyone for themselves modes other games have leaned into.

In the anime’s take on the mode, three teams of eight will be dropped into an area, with selected characters each determining abilities ⁠— for those who watch the show, “Quirks,” of course ⁠— for players. These teams then have to defeat the others, and can collect cards around the map to power up.

Advertisement

There will also be endangered civilians scattered around the map; some teams will have to rescue them as secondary objectives, while others will have to stop them.

Ultra Rumble open beta

The closed player beta test for My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble is set to take place on PlayStation 4 from February 2 to 6. To access the beta you have to register your interest before the closing date, which is Friday, January 28.

Unfortunately, this closed beta is only being hosed in Japan for the time being.