My Hero Academia is getting a free battle royale game

Bandai Namco has announced My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble, a new free-to-play battle royale for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on PC.

The company revealed the upcoming title in the latest issue of Weekly Jump, first reported by Gematsu. The game will let people play as popular heroes from the manga to battle each other and what looks like a way to help out NPCs throughout the map.

Details are scarce but players can expect 24-player lobbies with representatives of both hero and villain factions making an appearance, according to screenshots featured in the reveal. A release date for My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble has yet to be announced.

Bones and Bandai Namco have plenty of characters to choose from for My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble but there have been five characters already featured prominently.

MHA Ultra Rumble will include characters like Izuku Midoriya (Deku), Katsuki Bakugo (Kacchan), Shoto Todoroki, Toshinori Yagi (All Might), and Tomura Shigaraki.

It’s unclear if they will all be playable characters but we’ll find out more the closer we get to release.

The advertisement mentioned a My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble closed beta test period for a future date. While we wait on more details, interested players will be able to sign-up for the beta test through the game’s official site.

This isn’t the first time My Hero Academia has been attached to a battle royale. The popular manga-turned-anime was briefly shown as a part of an Apex Legends teaser.

But this is quite the departure now that the franchise is expected to get its very own battle royale. It’ll be interesting to see how Bandai Namco creates different gameplay mechanics to suit the story’s interplay between heroes and villains.

As more details on My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble come out, stay tuned to Dexerto as we stay up-to-date on every new development about Bandai’s upcoming battle royale.