MW3 & Warzone Season 1 Reloaded: Ranked Play, The Boys LTM, Champions Quest

MW3’s Season 1 Reloaded is almost here, introducing new modes, weapons, and content to digest across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies. Here’s a look at everything coming in Season 1 Reloaded.

The first season of MW3 is at its midway point, and for veterans of the last few entries, that means the big midseason update is upon us.

Season 1 Reloaded is a big update, bringing content to every corner of COD’s game modes, with Warzone, Zombies, and MW3’s multiplayer getting juicy new content.

Buckle up; here’s everything you need to know on Season 1 Reloaded.

Contents:

MW3’s Season 1 Reloaded goes live on January 17, 2024, at 9 AM PT | 12 PM EST. Once the patch goes live, you can hop in and experience all the new content across Warzone, MW3’s multiplayer, and the Zombies mode.

New game modes in Season 1 Reloaded

Activision

MW3 will get three new modes with Season 1 Reloaded — Infected, Headquarters, and Team Gunfight. The former two modes are series staples, while Team Gunfight is a 6v6 version of the Gunfight game mode, where randomized loadouts force players to adapt and win.

Additionally, Ranked Play finally arrives, building off last year’s foundation, with new rewards and an updated CDL ruleset to match the league.

Rio joins MW3’s multiplayer mode in Season 1 Reloaded

Rio joins MW3’s map pool, a medium-sized map featuring a central indoor mall in Rio De Janeiro. Sledgehammer Games describes it as:

“Deploy to an upscale shopping center in Rio de Janeiro in a new medium-sized 6v6 Multiplayer map featuring a central indoor mall surrounded by Main Street, a tram station, a market, a plaza and café, and residential spaces. Use the covered walkway to get above your enemies or take cover near an armored vehicle when fighting on street level. The mall itself rises toward the middle, so watch for enemies playing king of the hill on approach.”

Activision

The Boys LTM

Season 1 Reloaded brings a new event, with Amazon Prime’s The Boys returning for another crossover with COD.

The event will feature a twist on the standard Kill Confirmed mode, where fallen Operators will drop doses of Temp V, doling out powers.

There will be six challenges to partake in during The Boys LTM, each giving a reward upon completion:

Get one Operator Heat Vision elimination in The Boys mode (Reward: Calling Card).

Deactivate 20 pieces of Equipment using DDoS (Reward: Emblem).

Get four Operator eliminations using the MTZ-762 (Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip).

Get two Operator eliminations in a single life with the Overkill Vest equipped, five times (Reward: Large Decal).

Get 15 Operator Akimbo eliminations (Reward: Weapon Charm).

Get seven Operator eliminations using Lethal Equipment (Reward: Double XP Token).

Complete them all to earn the Mastery reward: “The Boys Special” LMG Weapon Blueprint featuring four attachments, equipped with a whopping 150-round drum and incendiary ammunition for aggressive suppressive fire.

Activision

Warzone: Champions Quest, Covert Exfil, Night Vision Gulag

Four major changes enter Urzikstan with Season 1 Reloaded:

Attempt the Champion’s Quest. Achieve Champion’s Domination by completing a brand-new quest for Urzikstan. Attempt this multi-part challenge to instigate a devastating end game. Win 30 games in a season of five consecutive matches in a row to trigger the Champion’s Quest.

Achieve Champion’s Domination by completing a brand-new quest for Urzikstan. Attempt this multi-part challenge to instigate a devastating end game. Gulag Night Vision Public Event: Battle in the dark using night-vision goggles in this Public Event that cuts the lights in the Gulag.

Battle in the dark using night-vision goggles in this Public Event that cuts the lights in the Gulag. Grab the Weapon Case. A new Weapon Case objective is available for the first time in Battle Royale! Players can now battle over a single Weapon Case hidden in a search area at the start of every match to spice up the early game. Exfiling with the weapon case will dish out exclusive rewards.

A new Weapon Case objective is available for the first time in Battle Royale! Players can now battle over a single Weapon Case hidden in a search area at the start of every match to spice up the early game. A New Way to Escape: Players can now exfil the match early with the help of a Covert Exfil, offering a new win condition for those able to pay the price for the ride out – if you can secure it! Only five Covert Exfils are available per match, and they will be expensive. A new Covert Exfil stat will be introduced to the in-game leaderboards. This does not count as a win, as clarified by Raven Software.

Players can now exfil the match early with the help of a Covert Exfil, offering a new win condition for those able to pay the price for the ride out – if you can secure it!

Activision

Zombies: new Warlord Dokkaebi

Zombies receives a smaller update compared to the cornerstone modes. Dokkaebi is a new Warlord who joins Urzikstan at the top of a skyscraper in Zaravan City. Players can challenge her but expect heavy defenses from her drones, turrets, and Wheelson companions.

New weapons in Season 1 Reloaded

Season 1 Reloaded brings two new guns, the HRM-9 SMG and the TAQ Evolvere LMG. THE HRM-9 is unlocked via the Armory Unlock system in-game, while the TAQ Evolvere is unlocked via a Weekly Challenge.

That said, they will be usable across all three modes in this year’s COD title.

New Operators arriving in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

With The Boys LTM, two characters will make their debut as playable Operators with Season 1 Reloaded — A-Train and Firecracker. Both will have their own store bundles as well:

A-Train : “Turbocharged” Assault Rifle and the “Fast AF” SMG, both with weapon tracers, “Here Comes the A-Train” Animated Calling Card, the “A-Train” Weapon Sticker, the “Turbo Rush Energy Drink” Weapon Charm, “World’s Fastest Man” Animated Emblem, “The Boys A-Train” Loading Screen, and the “Fastest Man in the World” Finishing Move.

: “Turbocharged” Assault Rifle and the “Fast AF” SMG, both with weapon tracers, “Here Comes the A-Train” Animated Calling Card, the “A-Train” Weapon Sticker, the “Turbo Rush Energy Drink” Weapon Charm, “World’s Fastest Man” Animated Emblem, “The Boys A-Train” Loading Screen, and the “Fastest Man in the World” Finishing Move. Firecracker: “Smoking Gun” Assault Rifle and the “Fellow Patriot” LMG, both with weapon tracers. Along with that, the “Firecracker” Weapon Sticker, “Second Protects” Weapon Charm, “Eagle Eyed” Animated Emblem, and the “Freedom of Speech” Finishing Move.

Pricing is unknown at this moment, but expect it to cost around the usual price point of 2400 COD points.

Just like that, you're caught up on everything coming with Season 1 Reloaded.