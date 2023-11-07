When is Modern Warfare 3 Season 1? First major update brings new weapons, maps, more

Although Modern Warfare 3 is only just coming into the spotlight, avid CoD players are already eager to learn more about what comes next. A year of drip-fed content all kicks off with the jam-packed Season 1 update. Here’s what you need to know.

After months of gameplay snippets and lengthy explainer blog posts, Modern Warfare 3 is finally in focus. And while CoD’s 2023 release hasn’t exactly made a great first impression with its campaign, fans are still set to clock countless hours across both Zombies and multiplayer in the coming months.

To keep these players satiated over the long run, the launch is only the beginning. Every few weeks marks the arrival of a new seasonal update and the cycle is all set to begin anew when Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 goes live shortly.

So before it all gets underway and the first major content drop arrives, here’s the rundown on all you need to know.

Activision Season 1 often marks the biggest content drop of the year, and MW3’s update looks to be no different.

No, at the time of writing, Modern Warfare 3 does not have a concrete release date. Though as usual, we can make an educated guess based on the current MW2 season.

Season 6 across both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is set to wrap up on Wednesday, December 6. Thus, we can safely assume Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will roll over immediately on December 6 as well.

Should this change over the coming weeks, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with any further details.

What’s in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1? New content on the way

While the launch of Modern Warfare 3 itself brings dozens of new weapons, maps, Operators, and plenty more to the mix, the content pipeline is only just beginning. With the first seasonal update comes the first big batch of gameplay tweaks, plenty of new cosmetics, and of course, some surprises as well.

Expected as part of the Season 1 update are all the usual goodies like a Battle Pass, Operator bundles, a handful of weapons, some new maps, and plenty more in between.

While details are scarce for the time being given MW3 is only just coming into focus, we already have some early tidbits to delve into.

Leaked weapons for Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 update

Take this early intel with a grain of salt until confirmed by Activision, but it appears players can expect five new weapons throughout Season 1. Three of them will allegedly be made available on day one, while the rest will most likely be featured in the mid-season (Reloaded) update.

The leaked Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 weapons are as follows:

Warzone integrates with Modern Warfare 3: New Urzikstan map arrives

With the launch of Season 1 in Modern Warfare 3 comes the highly-anticipated revamp of Warzone. Bringing all of the 2023 title’s overhauled movement mechanics to the mix, along with a whole new arsenal of weapons, it’s set to redefine the CoD Battle Royale experience for another year.

Naturally, with this big revamp also comes another big map. Al Mazrah is set to be replaced by Urzikstan, a sprawling map we got our first look at during the CoD Next event a few weeks ago.

Activision Warzone players will be dropping into a whole new map following the Season 1 update.

That’s purely just scratching the surface of what Season 1 is set to bring, however. So be sure to check back over the coming days as we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest announcements.