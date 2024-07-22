Everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5

Everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5Activision
Season 4 is coming to a close and Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 is finally arriving, bringing a plethora of changes and fresh content, from new maps to crossover events and weapons.
As the devs gear up for Season 5, we’ve already gotten a look into what is to come and the teased WWE crossover, as well as new modes such as the Slam Deathmatch and CoD Warrior.
So, before the season gets underway, here is everything you need to know what’s coming in MW3 Season 5.
Contents
Modern Warfare 3 Season 5: Release date
MW3’s Season 5 goes live on July 24, 2024, at 9 AM PT| 12 PM ET.
It’s unlikely that the release date will change, but if the devs announce any setbacks at the last minute, we will update you here.
Modern Warfare 3 Season 5: New maps
Across Season 5, the devs will be dropping five new 6v6 maps. Four of them will be released upon launch, with the fifth coming in the mid-season update.
Releasing on launch:
- Bait
- Yard
- Celship
- Toonoxide
Releasing mid-season:
- Ink House
Modern Warfare 3 Season 5: New modes
In Season 5, there will be several new game modes, some coming as part of events and others in the mid-season to let players test out the new Spear and Torque 35.
The modes coming to the game are the following:
- Slam Deathmatch (In-Season)
- Wrestle up your finest Finishing Moves in this spin on traditional Team Deathmatch. It’s still all about eliminations in Slam Deathmatch, but in this Mode, weapons can only down your enemies. To earn points, you must finish off opponents by hitting them with a Finishing Move
- CoD Warrior (Launch)
- Mini-games, anyone? COD Warrior is a new Mode that puts three teams of two to the test in a series of randomized quickfire mini-games. Every round wins one point, and the first team to reach five points takes the game.
- Fishfection (Mid-season)
- Avoid the hook in this slippery twist on Infected. Equipped with only the Compound Bow and Spear as your weapons in Fishfection, where it’s your goal to prevent getting eliminated by a bloodthirsty school of Fish Operators composed of previously fallen players.
- Paintball (Mid-season)
- We’re going painting! Paintball, played predominantly on small maps and in modes like Capture the Flag and Kill Confirmed, gives players increased movement abilities for the duration of the Mode and replaces all bullet impacts with paint splatters. That means every weapon is a one-shot kill, so take cover behind a bunker of choice and get ready for some quick-action painting.
- Defuse or Destroy (Mid-season)
- Expect an explosive twist on Search & Destroy at mid-season too! In this round-based objective mode, teams take turns attacking and defending bomb sites. The twist? This mode’s rounds start with a bomb already planted in one of two possible locations, putting a literal ticking time bomb into play as teams alternate to defend and defuse.
Modern Warfare 3 Season 5: WWE collab
A WWE collaboration is coming to MW3 in Season 5, with various wrestlers joining the game as Operators. The likes of Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley (Mami), and Cody Rhodes are all up for grabs.
Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio will receive their own bundles in-store, while Rhea Ripley will be part of the Battle Pass.
You can check out our guides on how to get each skin below:
Modern Warfare 3 Season 5: New weapons, Equipment & Aftermarket parts
In the new season, there are a fair few new guns, AMPs, and new equipment coming. Below you can find all of the new arrivals:
Weapons
- Static-HV (Submachine gun, Launch, Battle Pass Sector 6)
- STG (Assault rifle, Launch, Battle Pass Sector 7)
- Spear (Melee, mid-season)
- Torque 35 (Melee, mid-season)
Aftermarket Parts
- JAK Widemoth Barrel (MORS)
- JAK Slash (Several weapons)
- JAK Protean (RAAL LMG)
- JAK Cataclysm (RPK)
- JAK Devastators (Reclaimer 18)
- JAK Deathmarch (BAL-27)
Equipment
- EMP Grenade
Modern Warfare 3 Season 5: Ranked
As per usual, Ranked Rewards will stay the same, but there will be new Skill Division and Competitor rewards for Season 5.
Players can earn MW3 Ranked Play rewards in these three ways:
- Rank Rewards: Available at launch and can be earned in any season. Players can continue their previous rank grind in Season 5
- Season Rewards: Available at the start of the season and only available that season
- End of Season Rewards: Rewards that are awarded after the season concludes and represent either your highest attained division or an active placement
New Season 5 Competitor Rewards:
- 5 Wins: “MWIII Season 5 Competitor” Weapon Sticker
- 10 Wins: “Pro Re-Issue MCW” Weapon Blueprint
- 25 Wins: “Smell of Victory” Weapon Charm
- 50 Wins: “MWIII SR Monster” Weapon Decal
- 75 Wins: “MWIII Ranked Play Season 5” Loading Screen
- 100 Wins: “MWIII Season 5 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo
At the end of Season 5, you will get a reward based on your highest placement in your Skill Division.
- Bronze: “MWIII Season 5 Bronze” Emblem
- Silver: “MWIII Season 5 Silver” Emblem
- Gold: “MWIII Season 5 Gold” Animated Emblem
- Gold: “MWIII Season 5 Gold” Weapon Camo
- Platinum: “MWIII Season 5 Platinum” Animated Emblem
- Platinum: “MWIII Season 5 Platinum” Weapon Camo
- Diamond: “MWIII Season 5 Diamond” Animated Emblem
- Diamond: “MWIII Season 5 Diamond” Weapon Camo
- Crimson: “MWIII Season 5 Crimson” Animated Emblem
- Crimson: “MWIII Season 5 Crimson” Weapon Camo
- Iridescent: “MWIII Season 5 Iridescent” Animated Emblem
- Iridescent: “MWIII Season 5 Iridescent” Weapon Camo
- Iridescent: “MWIII Season 5 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card
- Top 250: “MWIII Season 5 Top 250” Animated Emblem
- Top 250: “MWIII Season 5 Top 250” Animated Calling Card
- Top 250: “MWIII Season 5 Top 250” Animated Weapon Camo
That’s the full rundown on MW3 Season 5 as it stands but we’ll update you right here with any further details as they emerge.