Everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5

Season 4 is coming to a close and Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 is finally arriving, bringing a plethora of changes and fresh content, from new maps to crossover events and weapons.

As the devs gear up for Season 5, we’ve already gotten a look into what is to come and the teased WWE crossover, as well as new modes such as the Slam Deathmatch and CoD Warrior.

So, before the season gets underway, here is everything you need to know what’s coming in MW3 Season 5.

Activision MW3 Season 5’s content plan

MW3’s Season 5 goes live on July 24, 2024, at 9 AM PT| 12 PM ET.

It’s unlikely that the release date will change, but if the devs announce any setbacks at the last minute, we will update you here.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 5: New maps

Across Season 5, the devs will be dropping five new 6v6 maps. Four of them will be released upon launch, with the fifth coming in the mid-season update.

Activision Celship is one of five new maps coming in Season 5.

Releasing on launch:

Bait

Yard

Celship

Toonoxide

Releasing mid-season:

Ink House

Modern Warfare 3 Season 5: New modes

In Season 5, there will be several new game modes, some coming as part of events and others in the mid-season to let players test out the new Spear and Torque 35.

The modes coming to the game are the following:

Slam Deathmatch (In-Season) Wrestle up your finest Finishing Moves in this spin on traditional Team Deathmatch. It’s still all about eliminations in Slam Deathmatch, but in this Mode, weapons can only down your enemies. To earn points, you must finish off opponents by hitting them with a Finishing Move

CoD Warrior (Launch) Mini-games, anyone? COD Warrior is a new Mode that puts three teams of two to the test in a series of randomized quickfire mini-games. Every round wins one point, and the first team to reach five points takes the game.

Fishfection (Mid-season) Avoid the hook in this slippery twist on Infected. Equipped with only the Compound Bow and Spear as your weapons in Fishfection, where it’s your goal to prevent getting eliminated by a bloodthirsty school of Fish Operators composed of previously fallen players.

Paintball (Mid-season) We’re going painting! Paintball, played predominantly on small maps and in modes like Capture the Flag and Kill Confirmed, gives players increased movement abilities for the duration of the Mode and replaces all bullet impacts with paint splatters. That means every weapon is a one-shot kill, so take cover behind a bunker of choice and get ready for some quick-action painting.

Defuse or Destroy (Mid-season) Expect an explosive twist on Search & Destroy at mid-season too! In this round-based objective mode, teams take turns attacking and defending bomb sites. The twist? This mode’s rounds start with a bomb already planted in one of two possible locations, putting a literal ticking time bomb into play as teams alternate to defend and defuse.



Modern Warfare 3 Season 5: WWE collab

A WWE collaboration is coming to MW3 in Season 5, with various wrestlers joining the game as Operators. The likes of Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley (Mami), and Cody Rhodes are all up for grabs.

Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio will receive their own bundles in-store, while Rhea Ripley will be part of the Battle Pass.

You can check out our guides on how to get each skin below:

Modern Warfare 3 Season 5: New weapons, Equipment & Aftermarket parts

Activision The Static-HV is arriving in Season 5

In the new season, there are a fair few new guns, AMPs, and new equipment coming. Below you can find all of the new arrivals:

Weapons

Static-HV (Submachine gun, Launch, Battle Pass Sector 6)

(Submachine gun, Launch, Battle Pass Sector 6) STG (Assault rifle, Launch, Battle Pass Sector 7)

(Assault rifle, Launch, Battle Pass Sector 7) Spear (Melee, mid-season)

(Melee, mid-season) Torque 35 (Melee, mid-season)

Aftermarket Parts

JAK Widemoth Barrel (MORS)

(MORS) JAK Slash (Several weapons)

(Several weapons) JAK Protean (RAAL LMG)

(RAAL LMG) JAK Cataclysm (RPK)

(RPK) JAK Devastators (Reclaimer 18)

(Reclaimer 18) JAK Deathmarch (BAL-27)

Equipment

EMP Grenade

Modern Warfare 3 Season 5: Ranked

As per usual, Ranked Rewards will stay the same, but there will be new Skill Division and Competitor rewards for Season 5.

Players can earn MW3 Ranked Play rewards in these three ways:

Rank Rewards: Available at launch and can be earned in any season. Players can continue their previous rank grind in Season 5

Available at launch and can be earned in any season. Players can continue their previous rank grind in Season 5 Season Rewards: Available at the start of the season and only available that season

Available at the start of the season and only available that season End of Season Rewards: Rewards that are awarded after the season concludes and represent either your highest attained division or an active placement

Activision These are Season 5’s ranked play rewards.

New Season 5 Competitor Rewards:

5 Wins: “MWIII Season 5 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

10 Wins: “Pro Re-Issue MCW” Weapon Blueprint

25 Wins: “Smell of Victory” Weapon Charm

50 Wins: “MWIII SR Monster” Weapon Decal

75 Wins: “MWIII Ranked Play Season 5” Loading Screen

100 Wins: “MWIII Season 5 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo

At the end of Season 5, you will get a reward based on your highest placement in your Skill Division.

Bronze: “MWIII Season 5 Bronze” Emblem

Silver: “MWIII Season 5 Silver” Emblem

Gold: “MWIII Season 5 Gold” Animated Emblem

Gold: “MWIII Season 5 Gold” Weapon Camo

Platinum: “MWIII Season 5 Platinum” Animated Emblem

Platinum: “MWIII Season 5 Platinum” Weapon Camo

Diamond: “MWIII Season 5 Diamond” Animated Emblem

Diamond: “MWIII Season 5 Diamond” Weapon Camo

Crimson: “MWIII Season 5 Crimson” Animated Emblem

Crimson: “MWIII Season 5 Crimson” Weapon Camo

Iridescent: “MWIII Season 5 Iridescent” Animated Emblem

Iridescent: “MWIII Season 5 Iridescent” Weapon Camo

Iridescent: “MWIII Season 5 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card

Top 250: “MWIII Season 5 Top 250” Animated Emblem

Top 250: “MWIII Season 5 Top 250” Animated Calling Card

Top 250: “MWIII Season 5 Top 250” Animated Weapon Camo

That’s the full rundown on MW3 Season 5 as it stands but we’ll update you right here with any further details as they emerge.