Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All voice actors and cast list
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the brand new title by Insomniac Games that is set for release on October 20, 2023. As such, here is a list of all the voice actors who will be featured in the game as part of the cast and crew.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to be one of the biggest releases in 2023. It is a fan-favorite game and considering the success of the previous iteration of this game by Insomniac, it is natural that fans are excited for the new one as well.
Spider-Man 2’s initial impressions based on what has been shown and a short demo, have been stellar. However, one thing that always catches the eye of players in a title by Insomniac is the voice acting as it adds even more depth to the world-building and story.
Hence, here is a look at the full cast and crew of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Every voice actor and their characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
The list of voice actors and their associated characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have been provided below:
|Character
|Voice Actor
|Peter Parker
|Yuri Lowenthal
|Miles Morales
|Nadji Jeter
|Mary Jane Watson
|Laura Bailey
|Kraven the Hunter
|Jim Pirri
|Harry Osborn
|Graham Phillips
|Venom
|Tony Todd
|Norman Osborn
|Mark Rolston
|Martin Li
|Stephen Oyoung
|J. Jonah Jameson
|Darin D. Paul
|Rio Morales
|Jacqueline Pinol
|Ganke Lee
|Griffin Pauta
This concludes our guide for all voice actors for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
