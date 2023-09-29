Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All voice actors and cast list

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the brand new title by Insomniac Games that is set for release on October 20, 2023. As such, here is a list of all the voice actors who will be featured in the game as part of the cast and crew.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to be one of the biggest releases in 2023. It is a fan-favorite game and considering the success of the previous iteration of this game by Insomniac, it is natural that fans are excited for the new one as well.

Spider-Man 2’s initial impressions based on what has been shown and a short demo, have been stellar. However, one thing that always catches the eye of players in a title by Insomniac is the voice acting as it adds even more depth to the world-building and story.

Hence, here is a look at the full cast and crew of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games Spider-Man 2 voice actors have been officially revealed

Every voice actor and their characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The list of voice actors and their associated characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have been provided below:

Character Voice Actor Peter Parker Yuri Lowenthal Miles Morales Nadji Jeter Mary Jane Watson Laura Bailey Kraven the Hunter Jim Pirri Harry Osborn Graham Phillips Venom Tony Todd Norman Osborn Mark Rolston Martin Li Stephen Oyoung J. Jonah Jameson Darin D. Paul Rio Morales Jacqueline Pinol Ganke Lee Griffin Pauta

